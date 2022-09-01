South Carolina school teacher and her children aged 11 and 8 were shot dead in ‘murder-suicide’ 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A South Carolina elementary school teacher and her two young children were found shot to death in a suspected murder-suicide.

Horry County Police Department discovered the bodies of Carolina Forest Elementary School teacher Laura Moberley, 42, her son Eric, 11, and daughter Emily, 8, in their home during a welfare check after reports of gunfire Thursday afternoon.

“HCPD is saddened to acknowledge the deaths of two young children in a shooting incident yesterday in the Carolina Forest area,” police said in a statement.

“We ask you to be kind to one another – you may not know who was affected by this tragedy.”

Police found the bodies of Laura Moberley, 42-year-old Carolina Forest Elementary School teacher, her son Eric, 11 (left), and daughter Emily, 8, (right) in their home

Police arrived at the home on Thursday afternoon after reports of gunshots

Moberley served as a Reading Loss Interventionist teacher at Carolina Forest School, where she was accepted in 2018.

Emily was a third-grader at the school, while Eric, a seventh-grader, attended Ten Oaks Middle School in the Horry County School District.

In a statement, the district wrote: “We are out of words after learning of the tragic incident that affected an entire family associated with Horry County Schools.

“We raise our strongest prayers for the Moberley family and for all who knew them. We encourage our community to keep our students and staff in their thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

Emily was a third-grader at the school, while Eric, a seventh-grader, attended Ten Oaks Middle School in the Horry County School District

Moberley served as a Reading Loss Interventionist teacher at Carolina Forest School, where she was hired in 2018

HCPD, Horry County Fire Rescue, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Child Fatality Unit and Horry County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident

HCPD, Horry County Fire Rescue, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Child Fatality Unit and Horry County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident and are working to notify next of kin.

Neighbor Richard Rizzo told News13 that the situation at Centennial Circle was unlike anything he’s ever seen in the small town he’s lived in for the past 13 years.

“This comes as a shock, I think, to most of us who live here, that something like this can happen so close to home,” Rizzo said.

This is a story in development.