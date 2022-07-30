South Carolina police uncover horrific videos of ‘murderer’ beating-up homeless people

Police discovered gruesome videos of a depraved group of bullies beating up homeless men after accusing three of them of murder.

The compilation of clips shows three homeless men being repeatedly punched, kicked and beaten in unprovoked assaults allegedly carried out by Seth Tyler Norris, 18.

Tyler Norris and his brother Shawn Norris, 20, as well as their friend Tristan Ramey are all now charged with the murder of Joshua Garnett, 31.

Garnett was found gunned down on a street in Greenville, South Carolina, on July 3. It’s unclear why he was killed, but a Facebook post from his sister suggested he was not homeless at the time of his death.

While investigating Garnett’s murder, police found stomach-churning videos that allegedly show Tyler Norris and his cronies attacking local bums.

Tyler is clearly visible in one of the videos, police say, with his trademark long haircut seen raining punches on a terrified man outdoors. His alleged murder co-defendants have also been charged for the beatings, although investigators have not established their identities in the other sickening clips.

The unidentified people filmed cheering Norris were armed at the time, agents say. They believe they have identified the victims in all of the clips, shot between October 2021 and June 2022, but have urged anyone who has been victimized by the abusers to come forward.

Norris’ mother, Sunny Sorgee, was subsequently charged with complicity and accomplice Tristan Ramey was also charged with murder.

They believe the attacks depicted in the videos took place “at several local homeless camps around the San Souci area” of Greensville.

Some of the men were knocked unconscious and required medical attention, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

According to arrest warrants, a suspect threatened to shoot a homeless man before kicking him in the face three times.

The group of suspects also drove around a man before attacking him, knocking another man unconscious before beating him further.

Authorities also said victims were afraid to call for help because their attackers said they would come back.

A man resembling Seth Tyler Norris relentlessly beats a man trying to get away from the attack, while the filmmakers cheer him on with “Upright Ty!”

Police identified the suspects in the videos as the Norris brothers, Ramey, David Allen Norris and 22-year-old Logan Alexander Holmes.

Seth Tyler Norris, David Norris and Holmes have been charged with attempted murder, while Joshua Norris has been charged with second-degree assault charges, among other things.

The sheriff’s office said Ramey has not yet been charged because they were unable to locate him.

The dialogue in the clips is hard to hear due to frequent beeps to censor curses, and each victim’s faces are blurred.

In the first clip, we see Norris and the group aggressively walking through a homeless camp with their phones off.

A person in a tent tells them to “go away” before being kicked in the face by one of the suspects, who then continues to kick them repeatedly.

In the second clip, a man is repeatedly punched in the face as the group filming the attack asks ‘where’s the money?’

The group shouts ‘where’s the bread?’ at the man as he tries to cover his face to shield the vicious punches and kicks.

In the third clip, a man in a white shirt is repeatedly beaten by who appears to be Seth Tyler Norris. As the man asks to stop fighting, another man steps in and starts beating him with MMA style gloves.

Others then jump in to help beat the man, who can be heard yelling for help. The clip ends as the group continues to beat him.