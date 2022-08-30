South Carolina mother, 42, fatally shot when looking out the window of her home ‘by drunk neighbor’

<!–

A mother of nine was killed while looking out the back window of her South Carolina home when a neighbor, allegedly intoxicated, was shooting targets in his backyard, officials said.

Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, fell to the ground and died after being hit by a bullet in her chest as she went to the window to see what happened when she heard the sound of gunshots, said Cherokee County coroner Dennis Fowler, per reported the Associated Press.

Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30, who lives in the house behind Tate, was charged hours later with involuntary manslaughter and drunken shooting. He was taken into custody, Cherokee County officials said.

The harrowing incident took place around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Gaffney, South Carolina, the area known as the “Peach Capital of South Carolina.”

The back door of the victim’s home in Gaffney, South Carolina

Relatives said Tate had just called her own mother and was about to help one of her younger children cook. As she looked out the back door window to see where the shots were coming from, she fell to the ground.

The last words she uttered as she lay dying: “Go get help. I love you all,’ WYFF4 News reported.

Markia Tate, a relative, said, “they literally had to peel the kids off their mother.”

The beloved said Tate had children as young as four.

Months before the tragedy, relatives said Tate was concerned about the frequent gunfire taking place in the area where her house ID was located.

There are about 30 homes in close proximity to each other, a report said.

Lovers said the proud mother died surrounded by her children, who were in the house at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured.

Tate’s mother was distraught, holding a photo of her daughter and crying, “I thought she was going to bury me,” she said partially.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said, “It’s mind-boggling that anyone thinks it’s okay to practice or fire a gun in close proximity to so many other homes in a neighborhood,” he said.

Lucas faces up to five years in prison if charged with involuntary manslaughter and up to two years for the felony of shooting while intoxicated, if convicted.

Tate’s family is distraught over her senseless murder. They want justice for their loved one

Tate (pictured right, second row), a single mother of nine, is pictured here with some of her children. Her youngest child is four years old

On Tate’s Facebook profile, she wrote that she is a single and a “mom bf something blessed team of 11.”

One of her daughter’s Traleekia Tate created a GoFundMe to raise money for her mother’s funeral expenses. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $3,600 has been raised for their $6,000 goal.