South Carolina man is accused of murdering mom after cops said he LIED about it being an accident

A mother of nine who was killed looking out the window of her South Carolina home was deliberately shot by a neighbor who fired at targets in his yard rather than from a ricocheting bullet, he told investigators, according to the report. authorities.

The charge against Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30, was upgraded to murder on Monday following the death of Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42.

Crime scene technicians determined that the deadly bullet could not have deflected at an angle from a satellite dish used as a target, then struck the woman in the chest, District Attorney Barry Barnette said.

“You can see that bullet didn’t bounce off. That bullet is in pristine condition,” Barnette said, showing a judge a photo on his cellphone during a Cherokee County hearing on Monday. He said the bullet was removed from the victim’s chest during an autopsy.

Tate, 42, fell to the ground and died after being hit by a bullet in her chest as she went to the window to see what happened when she heard the sound of gunshots, Cherokee County coroner Dennis Fowler said.

Lucas, who lives in the house behind Tate, was charged hours later with involuntary manslaughter and shooting while intoxicated.

But prosecutors upgraded the charge to murder after more evidence came in, Barnette said. Murder carries a 30-year life sentence, while involuntary manslaughter carries up to five years.

A motive for the gruesome murder has not yet been shared.

The harrowing incident took place around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Gaffney, South Carolina, the area known as the “Peach Capital of South Carolina.”

Relatives said Tate had just called her own mother and was about to help one of her younger children cook. As she looked out the back door window to see where the shots were coming from, she fell to the ground.

Lucas had to turn around and intentionally shoot at Tate to hit her, and the bullet to Tate’s chest matched the size of ammunition used in the .45-caliber handgun Lucas fired, Barnette said.

Tate told the judge the shooting was a “complete accident” and he can’t believe anyone would think he was intentionally killing her.

“She always asked me for help. I was always in my backyard. I’m really confused about this whole situation,” Tate said. “I’ve done all kinds of yard work for this lady and stuff.”

The last words Tate uttered as she lay dying: “Go get help. I love you all,’ WYFF4 News reported.

Markia Tate, a relative, said, “they literally had to peel the kids off their mother.”

The beloved said Tate had children as young as four.

Months before the tragedy, relatives said Tate was concerned about the frequent gunfire that took place in the area where her home is located.

There are about 30 homes in close proximity to each other, a report said.

Lovers said the proud mother died surrounded by her children, who were in the house at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured.

Tate’s mother was distraught, holding a photo of her daughter and crying, “I thought she was going to bury me,” she said partially.

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said, “It’s mind-boggling that anyone thinks it’s okay to practice or fire a gun in close proximity to so many other homes in a neighborhood,” he said.

Lucas faces up to five years in prison if charged with involuntary manslaughter and up to two years for the felony of shooting while intoxicated, if convicted.

Tate’s family is distraught over her senseless murder. They want justice for their loved one

Tate (pictured right, second row), a single mother of nine, is pictured here with some of her children. Her youngest child is four years old

On Tate’s Facebook profile, she wrote that she is a single and a “mom bf something blessed team of 11.”

One of her daughter’s Traleekia Tate created a GoFundMe to raise money for her mother’s funeral expenses. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $3,600 has been raised for their $6,000 goal.