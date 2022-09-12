South Carolina man arrested after he broke into ex-girlfriend’s home and dumped dead child’s ashes

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A South Carolina man has been arrested after he went “blackout drunk” and broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house, dumped her dead child’s ashes in the trash and damaged her property.

Joseph Oberlies, 33, is charged with first-degree burglary and destruction or desecration of human remains after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Mount Pleasant on Sept. 3.

The woman, who has other children, has not been identified. It is unclear when her child died and what caused it.

At the time of his arrest, Oberlies was out on bail after allegedly breaking into another ex-girlfriend’s house and stabbing her.

In the latest incident, Oberlies was caught by a security camera entering the woman’s home around 3 a.m. before leaving minutes later. He is then seen around 4 a.m. and departs at 7:52 a.m., according to Fox news.

Joseph Oberlies, 33, is charged with first-degree burglary and destruction of human remains after breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and dumping her dead child’s ashes in the trash

Oberlies was released on a $60,000 bond from the Al Cannon Detention Center (pictured) in North Charleston, South Carolina

While at home, Oberlies allegedly damaged the victim’s TV with a hammer.

He then found the container containing the ashes of the victim’s dead child, opened the lid and poured the remains into a garbage can.

The child did not belong to Oberlies, according to ABC News 4.

Mount Pleasant police said Oberlies claimed he was not in town at the time of the break-in before being confronted with video evidence.

Oberlies said after watching the video that he was “blackout drunk” and couldn’t remember that night.

The victim, who had been dealing with Oberlies for several months in early 2022, was not at home on the day of the burglary.

She called the police two days after the incident and stated that her house had been broken into.

While speaking to police, the victim showed investigators a text message from Oberlies that read, “Please don’t press charges, I’ll pay for everything I broke.”

The victim said Oberlies could not have known that she or her children would not be home at the time of the break-in.

She told police she fears what could have happened if they had, citing the first-degree indictment.

“I’m afraid he would have killed us if we had been here,” she told police.

Fearing reprisals, she said she will pursue an emergency ban against Oberlies, according to a report by Live 5 News.

Oberlies was released on $60,000 bail from the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Mount Pleasant Police Department sent a “Be on the Lookout” warning, or “BOLO,” to school personnel officers at the victim’s children’s schools.

Police will also patrol the schools more.

The ages of her children are unknown.