South Carolina GOP Rep. Nancy Mace compares her state’s abortion bill to the ‘Handmaid’s Tale’

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace on Sunday compared the crackdown by some GOP-led states against access to abortion to the dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

In an interview with NBC’s Meet The Press, the freshman lawmaker also warned fellow Republicans that taking too extreme a stance on abortion could pose problems in the November midterm elections.

It comes after Kansans shattered turnout expectations on Tuesday to vote en masse against a ballot measure that would have stripped the state’s constitution of the right to terminate a pregnancy up to 22 weeks.

The vote was the first such public referendum since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June.

Mace, who was raped as a teenager, defended her opposition to Roe v. Wade, claiming that Congress now had a duty to act against abortion — to protect it from extremes on both sides.

‘Put barriers that they feel comfortable with and let’s move on. And we can do this at the federal level and give states some guidance, or states can do it too,” she said, adding that most Americans were not on the sidelines.

Her concern about post-vocation repression, Mace suggested, was regulation outside of the rules restricting gestational age.

Republican Representative Nancy Mace called herself “firmly pro-life” but tore up her home state of South Carolina’s attempt to enact a total abortion ban with no rape or incest exceptions

WATCH: Rep. Nancy Mace (RS.C.) tells Chuck Todd she is concerned about the privacy of rape victims and those seeking abortions, as state legislators plan to introduce new laws after the fall of Roe v. Wade.@RepNancyMace: “Handmaid’s Tale Shouldn’t Have Been a Roadmap.” pic.twitter.com/hrBZCiNw1O — Meet the press (@MeetThePress) August 7, 2022

“You have states that are going to try to ban women from traveling, and if you’re raped, you have to report it to the police,” Mace said.

“Well, I was raped when I was 16, and it took me a week to tell my mom. By then all evidence would be gone.”

She was aiming for legislation recently passed in South Carolina that would completely ban abortion except for emergencies when the mother’s life is in danger.

“My own home state, they want women to be required and obligated to report if they are raped. And I can’t even imagine a world where your girl, a teenage girl who’s been raped, has to report those things,” Mace said.

“And, you know, Handmaid’s Tale shouldn’t have been a road map, was it? This is a place where we can be in the center. We can protect life and we can protect where people are on both sides of the aisle.”

Mace defended herself as “a staunch pro-life,” but warned her colleagues within the GOP — as well as lawmakers across the aisle — against catering to the fringe of abortion rights.

“I think in November it will be a problem if we don’t moderate ourselves, that we get exceptions for women who have been raped, for girls who are victims of incest, and certainly in all cases where the mother’s life is on the line.” game,” Mace explained.

Abortion activists rally at the Indiana Statehouse following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 25, 2022 in Indianapolis. Indiana recently passed a total abortion ban in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling

“That’s where the vast majority of women in my state are. And I keep fighting for those things. But we can’t get to the farthest corners of the right or the farthest corners of the left.’

She said earlier in the interview, “On the far left you have people who for whatever reason want abortion up to birth, and then on the right we have states trying to make sure there is no abortion for whatever reason, including victims of rape and incest among girls.’

“Somewhere in the middle is where we should meet, and I believe Congress has a role, and I want to play a role in shaping policy for the future for every American in our country,” Mace also said.

The GOP legislator recently came out of the top of a primary race against a challenger backed by Donald Trump, Katie Arrington.

She is also one of eight Republican lawmakers who voted in favor of the House of Representatives birth control bill, which would have enshrined the rights granted by Roe v. Wade.