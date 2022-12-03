South Australia’s quicks secure rare Shield victory

South Australia Beat 329 (McSweeney118, Weatherald 100, Siddle 4-59) and 238 (Drew 92, Bird 4-48) Tasmania 148 (Doggett 4-21) and 208 (Freeman 52, W Agar 4-32) with 209 runs

South Australia raced to their first Sheffield Shield win of the season after their pacers ripped through Tasmania’s top spot for the second time to secure a 208-run victory.

Tasmania was dismissed for 208 just ahead of stumps on day three as they chased 417 for victory at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena. Tempo trio of Brendan Doggett, Wes Agar and Nathan McAndrew repeated their best form after also taking nine wickets between themselves in the first innings.

SA were previously dismissed in their second innings for 236 shortly after lunch, with No. 3 Daniel Drew leading scorer.

Drew said it was “amazing” to secure such a comprehensive win.

“It’s really great to get the (first) win of the season,” he said. “It’s taken a long time so it’s really good to tick that off in three days. It was a big effort from all the boys and the bowling group this afternoon to take 10 wickets.”

Tasmania had gone to tea 1 for 69 chasing an improbable 417 but lost 3 for 2 straight after the break. Matthew Wade and Tim Ward were both dropped in the slips when they were on 6 but were taken down in successive overs sent away by Doggett and Agar.

SA’s bowlers kept the pressure on and had the hosts 6 for 106 before Jake Doran and aggressive all-rounder Jarrod Freeman stopped them.

Agar came back to clean the tail and take his wicket count for the Sheffield Shield season to 23 so far at an average of 27.08.