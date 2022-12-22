South Australian winery owner Joseph Evans powers his winery by his electric car

<!–

Vineyard owner Joseph Evans no longer complains about his energy bill.

The founder of Ballycroft Vineyard in South Australia’s Barossa Valley is the first person in the country to power his business with solar energy stored in his electric car.

And the power harvested by its Nissan Leaf during the trial has yielded a rich bounty so far.

Companies behind the pioneering pilot will invite more electric vehicle owners to use the technology within weeks, in a move that industry experts say could lead to lower utility bills and support Australia’s power grid.

Mr Evans, a passionate owner of an electric Nissan Leaf, has signed up for a trial by the South Australian Power Network.

He said the electricity bill for the winery was $6,000 a year, and was still $2,000 a year even after installing solar panels.

But Mr Evans said that by using an electric vehicle to store solar energy and power his business at night, he was now making money rather than spending it on electricity.

“It’s the holy grail of EV ownership,” he said.

“We make almost $3,000 a year by putting a little bit of power back into the grid.

“Our solar power runs our whole estate – run the pumps for the vineyard, run the rainwater pumps for the house – so we’re completely self-sufficient.”

Mr Evans said he used his Nissan Leaf to deliver wine during the day, returned in the afternoon to charge the battery with solar panels and powered the winery at night.

A wall-mounted charger from Victorian company JET Charge managed the power coming and going from the vehicle, and the company will open orders for the Wallbox Quasar hardware to South Australian consumers at the end of January.

JET Charge founder Tim Washington said the winery project was a fun way to show how vehicle-to-grid technology worked, but if widely available it could help many households lower energy bills.

“It’s cool that it’s a winery, but it’s actually a demonstration of how bi-directional charging will just fit into our everyday lives and we don’t have to think of it as a project,” he said.

‘You plug your electric car into the socket and that’s about it. And the low barrier to entry once we get through all the technical issues means adoption will be faster than people think.”

However, users will need a compatible vehicle to use the technology, and only the Nissan Leaf and Mitsubishi plug-in hybrid currently support it in Australia.

Ben Warren, Nissan’s national electrification manager, said more automakers should support the technology because vehicle batteries are designed to withstand “extreme” demands and powering homes doesn’t require the same “fluctuations.”

“For the customer, the benefit is a reduction in your energy bill,” said Mr. Warren.

“For the grid, it’s also a pretty big bonus.

“Suddenly our cars have gone from being just sitting in our driveway doing nothing to being more connected in our lives.”