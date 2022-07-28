South Australian sporting venue Adelaide Oval to bring back selling cans of beer

One of Australia’s major sporting venues has resumed selling beer cans, angering police who fear they will be turned into rockets.

South Australia’s iconic Adelaide Oval won a bid that allowed the venue to change its liquor license and sell canned beer.

However, they should advertise warnings on billboards in the venue to warn customers that it is a criminal offense to throw cans, the advertiser reported.

It comes after the police union recently shared its fear that cans would be used as missiles by heavily inebriated spectators.

As part of the changes, the Adelaide Oval Stadium Management Authority agreed to make announcements during matches on the venue’s large screens to warn attendees about the use of cans as projectiles.

It should also warn customers that they will face a two-year ban from the location if they are caught using a can as a projectile.

“I have been informed that the location will continue to offer drinks in plastic cups, with this change to their license they can also offer cans for certain lines.” according to the office of the Liquor and Gaming Commissioner.

“The site will not remove infrastructure used to provide alcoholic beverages on tap in cups and will therefore only be able to quickly return to plastic cups when needed.”

The Adelaide Oval Stadium Management Authority’s application suggested a six-month assessment, if approved.

According to Chief Operating Officer Adam Vonthethoff, the restoration of beer cans in the ground’s public areas is likely to take effect in late October, in time for the grand SANFL final.

“Adelaide Oval already had cans and all other stadiums in the country were already able to serve cans in public areas… so this is just an extension of what we’re already doing,” he told ABC Radio Adelaide on Thursday.

‘With cans we can offer both the public and our members’ area a wider range.’

Police association president Mark Carroll, however, said on Thursday that the move would endanger police officers and others.

“We definitely know that criminals have used full cans of beer as projectiles at sporting events,” he added.

“It has happened before and it will certainly happen again. I don’t think any South Australian really believes this is about the environment.’

This move follows the MCG’s trial in May to sell cans in some areas of the venue.