South Australian meningococcal cases rising: 36 year old man dies

A 36-year-old Australian man has died at home from invasive meningococcal disease as concerns over the number of cases rise far above the same time last year.

The man, who hails from the metropolitan city of Adelaide, died of the rare but extremely serious illness at his home, according to an SA Health statement released Friday.

SA Health said it was the 12th case of the invasive form of the infectious disease reported in South Australia so far in 2022.

Multiple people who had contact with the last patient were identified and given information about the disease, but none were instructed to take “clearance” antibiotics, SA Health said.

At the same time, there were only seven cases in the state in 2021, while there were a total of 12 at the end of last year.

The strain of the last patient was identified as ‘serogroup B’.

Of the 12 cases in SA this year, 11 are of the same species. Serogroup B accounted for six cases in 2021, while the other six were serogroup W.

On Monday, it was confirmed that a 21-year-old man, also from the metropolitan city of Adelaide, has invasive meningococcal disease, also serogroup B.

He was hospitalized and was in ‘serious condition’.

Symptoms of Meningococcal Disease In adults: sudden onset of fever

headache

neck stiffness

joint pain

rash of red-purple spots or bruises

hate bright lights

nausea and vomiting. In children: irritability

difficulty waking up

high-pitched cry

refusal to eat.

Three of his contacts were given antibiotics.

In July, a two-year-old child from regional SA died of the disease. The toddler also had the serogroup B variant.

As of August 4, 15 cases of meningococcal disease had been reported in New South Wales.

Two were people attending the Splendor in the Grass music festival in Byron Bay.

People who attended the event in the North Byron Parklands between July 21 and 24 were urged to watch for symptoms.

The event drew an audience of 50,000 people, many from the highway.

Meningococcal disease thrives in cold, wet conditions and is at its peak in late winter and early spring when it is especially virulent in young children and children ages 15-25.

The disease is especially fatal in young people, where the first sign is often a red rash, and if it progresses to meningitis, it can lead to death or amputation of limbs.

It has been linked to septicemia which cuts off blood supply to limbs such as hands and arms or legs and feet, killing the flesh and forcing the limbs to be amputated.

The disease is caused by a bacterium, which is harmlessly transmitted by up to 10 percent of people and is transmitted through droplets from the nose or throat.

Scientists don’t know why the germ is generally harmless, but can become deadly.