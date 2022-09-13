South Australian chicken shop closes down: Inflation and staff shortages to blame: Glenelg South

<!–

A beloved chicken shop has left a heartbreaking message for its loyal customers as the small business has been forced to close after six years due to staff shortages and rising inflation.

Chick N’ Chips in Glenelg South in South Australia, provided the local community with 100 percent free-range produce and its own gluten-free filling.

But with cost-of-living pressures gripping the rural hospitality industry on the heels of the pandemic, the owners wrote in a note taped to their store’s window that they simply cannot afford to open the door. to stay.

“It is with great sadness that Chick N’ Chips is closed for good,” the note said.

“As most of you know, rising operational costs, coupled with staff shortages, are issues that have hit many small businesses hard and we are now one of them.”

Owners of chicken shop Chick N’ Chips (pictured) in South Australia’s Glenelg South had to close the business due to operational costs and staff shortages

The store provided customers with 100 percent free-range chicken with homemade stuffing that was gluten-free

The company wanted to give special shout-outs to those who have been instrumental in the store’s success.

This was especially evident in the kind words to their ‘fearless leader’ Jane.

“The whole team will be eternally grateful for your dedication and hard work, our clients will miss you, honestly one of the hardest working, passionate workers… we just can’t thank you enough.”

All employees associated with the company were also commended and thanked for their efforts.

‘To all our employees, however long or short you have been with us, we appreciate everyone.’

The company also thanked their “wonderful” customers.

The letter that hung on the store’s windshield

Their staff and loyal customers received heartwarming messages in the letter

‘We hope we have filled your bellies with the tastiest gluten-free food, your constant support has not gone unnoticed.

“We thank you for your support and we are sorry from the bottom of our hearts.

“With love, Chick N’ Chips.”

The note was uploaded to Reddit with Australians noting that many of their favorite takeaways have now closed as inflation in the country hit 6.1 percent in the year to June.

“Lately there are so many restaurants up for sale or closing… too bad,” one wrote.

“This is just utter BS… Not only has COVID killed a lot of services and variety, but hundreds of jobs as well,” commented another user.