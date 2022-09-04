South Australia baby shower tragedy as young man is hit and killed by a car

<!–

A young man attending his friend’s baby shower has tragically died after being hit by a car after leaving the party.

Jayden McKay, 21, was leaving the home of Jarrod Hardman and Brittany Binetti in Aldinga Beach, 28 miles south of Adelaide, at about 9.30pm on Saturday evening when he was hit by a car on Norman Road and died at the scene.

The heartbroken couple remembered him as a… ‘loving, caring kind hearted gentle soul’ and one of the ‘nicest people I’ve ever met’.

Brittany Binetti (left) and Jarrod Hardman (right) baby shower ended in tragedy when their close friend Jayden McKay was killed by a car

“He was a wonderful person, who was so nice to everyone and always took care of his friends,” Mr. Hardman told the… Advertiser.

“No matter what he was going through, he always took care of his friends. We went to school together and we’ve been good friends half our lives.”

The couple had returned to their home in Norman Road for a few drinks after the baby shower when Jayden “walked up and down” around 9:30 pm.

They heard a noise and when they went to check on Mr. McKay, they discovered that he had been hit by a car.

They don’t blame the woman who hit their friend and said she didn’t know he was there because there are no lights along the road.

Mr. McKay’s mother, Kirsty, said he was “the most loving, caring, kind-hearted, gentle soul you could ever meet.”

Jayden McKay (pictured) was told by friends that he had a bright future ahead of him

Jayden McKay, 21, had been to a baby shower before being hit and killed on a dangerous stretch of road

She said he was an old soul loved by all and didn’t have a mean bone in his body.

“He was not just my son, but he was my best friend, my travel companion, my sounding board, my whole world,” she said.

Mr. Hardman said Mr. McKay would have had a bright future at the civil construction company Catcon, where they worked together.

The driver of the car assisted in the investigation, police said.

Ms Binetti’s father, Paul, said the road where Mr McKay died could be very dangerous.

“You hear cars going up and down like a drag strip,” he told 7News.

According to the locals, it has been very busy on a road in recent years.

They are now calling for an urgent improvement in security in the area to prevent another tragedy from happening.