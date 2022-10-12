South Africa’s small-scale farmers still can’t find a place in the food value chain

Surveyor Head Farm Cottages, Stanford, South Africa. Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Value addition is a central theme in agriculture. The concept involves adding value at every step, from production to delivery of a product. This creates opportunities for farmers and companies to find competitive advantages. It also has the potential to improve food security and create jobs.

In South Africa, the government has used value addition policy to try to correct some of the historical imbalances in the agricultural sector.

Since the first half of the 20th century, large commercial enterprises have dominated the sector. They compare favorably with those anywhere in the world. But in terms of productivity and added value, they are in stark contrast to small-scale farming. And the divide has a racial dimension. About 72% of agricultural land is owned by whites and only 4% by blacks.

Large commercial enterprises are mainly run by white farmers. In the case of grain, oilseeds and meat, these companies account for ca three quarters of the country’s production. Smallholders for their part – about 2 million of them – farm on a limited scale, raise animals or grow crops. Their agricultural activities are characterized, among other things, by low yields, lack of mechanization and lack of financing solutions.

It is therefore difficult for small businesses to commercialize and add value.

The South African government has some steps to help these farmers increase their productivity and integrate better into the agricultural economy of the country. Its policies and plans include the Agricultural Policy Action Plan 2015-2019. More recent efforts have focused on value addition as a strategy.

We performed an investigation to analyze whether these initiatives had worked. We looked at the contribution of small-scale farmers to food value addition.

We found that their participation in agroprocessing was limited. And we concluded that public sector financing policies should prioritize improving farmers’ access to information, technology, skills and markets.

The vision on added value

Value addition in the food industry is applied in every link of the chain to increase production. For example, with advanced techniques, corn can be processed into various products such as corn flour, corn syrup, corn starch and corn oil that can find their way to markets around the world. Traditional maize processing, on the other hand, limits the variety of products and is only sufficient for home consumption.

The government of South Africa has recognized the potential of value addition to improve small-scale agriculture and thereby national food security. In 2021, for example, approximately R1.2 billion was allocated to the budget of the agriculture and food sector to support smallholder farmers through various value-add initiatives.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forests and Fisheries budgeted approximately R5.6 billion between 2018 and 2021 to support 145,000 black commercial, subsistence and small-scale producers. Support included production inputs and agricultural infrastructure.

Also an arrangement called the Micro-Agricultural Financial Institutions of South Africa has been in existence since 2004 to meet the financial services needs of smallholder farmers and agribusinesses. It lends money at lower than the market interest rate.

The idea was that these interventions would yield returns in the production of high value crops such as macadamia nuts, fruit production, poultry production, red meat production programs or initiatives to improve livestock production in rural areas.

From policy to practice

Our study reviewed papers on food value chains and agro-processing in South Africa. We wanted to know how the food value addition policy stimulated food value addition in the small-scale agricultural sector and what challenges stood in the way of the sector.

The findings show that policies do not contribute much to the addition of the food value chain at the national level. The overall contribution of agroprocessing to GDP was paltry 5.7%. About 3% of farmers are trained in food processing. And the small-scale farming and aquaculture sectors are not well established. Land reform remains a problem.

The constraints of value addition mainly operate at the level of primary production. They limit both the quality and quantity of the output, which has practical implications for participation in agroprocessing. For example, a analysis of the African leafy vegetable value chains in the Limpopo province shows that small producers suffer significant post-harvest losses due to their more frequent use of informal market channels and low capitalization.

The main limitations we identified in the literature were:

lack of access to finance and rising input costs

government cuts to vital support functions such as extension services and research and development

a lack of suitable technology

a lack of technical and entrepreneurial skills

a lack of knowledge and skills in agro-processing and food quality standards required by markets

a lack of access to information about technology and markets

bottlenecks in the supply of raw materials such as oil and grain

misalignment of food trade policy with partner countries

the dumping of food products by trading partners, effectively destroying the domestic food value chain.

What now?

The contribution of the small-scale agricultural sector to the South African food value agenda is limited on many frontiers requiring government intervention.

First, the South African government needs to rethink its financing policy for agriculture and agro-processing.

It should prioritize programs that improve farmers’ access to information about technology and markets. Such programs should also aim to improve farmers’ knowledge and skills in agroprocessing – helping them understand and adhere to food quality standards in line with customer preferences.

Finally, food trade policy should be coordinated with partner countries in different blocs to protect the food industry from dumping. This has ripple effects on markets and employment.

South Africa’s agricultural exports are an economic lifeline, with vulnerabilities

Provided by The Conversation



This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.