South Africa’s President Ramaphosa ‘is not resigning’: Spokesman

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s job has come into question following a report claiming millions of dollars in cash were found on his private game ranch.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, embroiled in scandal and under threat of impeachment, has no intention of stepping down and will fight both politically and judicially, his spokesman said.

Ramaphosa’s position came into question after an independent parliamentary panel said in a report that he may have violated an oath of office over millions of dollars in cash found on his private game farm.

“President Ramaphosa is not resigning on the basis of a flawed report, [nor] he steps aside,” Ramaphosa’s spokesman, Vincent Magwenya, told reporters via text message.

“The president has taken to heart the unequivocal message coming from the ruling party branches that have nominated him to take advantage of a second term as leader of the ANC.”

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes.

On Wednesday, a three-member parliamentary panel, including a former chief justice of the country’s highest court, said Ramaphosa may have committed acts that violate the law and the constitution, paving the way for impeachment proceedings.

But the scandal, complete with details of more than half a million dollars in cash hidden under couch cushions, comes at the worst possible time for the president.

On December 16, Ramaphosa will contest the election for the ANC presidency – a position that is also key to staying on as national president.

‘Stay of service’

Ramaphosa understood that “to mean he must continue with both state and economic reforms,” ​​he added.

“The President has, with humility and with great care and dedication, accepted that call to continue serving his organisation, the ANC, and the people of South Africa.”

The ANC leadership briefly met in Johannesburg on Friday before telling journalists they would look further into the facts of the case against the president.

ANC members will meet on Sunday at a special meeting of the National Working Committee, which will be followed by a meeting of the National Executive Committee on Monday, where they will decide on the future course for Ramaphosa, the ANC said.

The president would contest the report and its findings, the spokesman said.

“It is in the long-term interest… of our constitutional democracy, well beyond the Ramaphosa presidency, that such a clearly flawed report be challenged, especially when it is used as a point of reference to remove a sitting head of state,” he said . said.

Even the head of South Africa’s Anglican Church has warned that if Ramaphosa steps down, the country risks falling “into anarchy”.