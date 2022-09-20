South Africa’s agricultural exports are an economic lifeline, with vulnerabilities

SA agricultural exports.



International trade is at the heart of South Africa agricultural progress since the early 2000s. Since 1994, the country has excelled in opening up new markets, as reflected in several free trade agreements with critical regional and international markets.

The country exports about half the revenue in terms of value. The most exportable products are high-quality and labour-intensive horticultural products, a subsector that has expanded significantly over the past two decades. Citrus, table grapes and a variety of deciduous fruits dominate the export list.

This means that international trade has become crucial for maintaining the profitability of farms and job creation in South African agriculture.

Over the past ten years, agricultural and agro-processing exports have averaged 11% of the country’s total exportson from 9% in the decade before. This demonstrates South Africa’s success in opening export markets and farmers’ ability to produce high quality products that meet global standards and needs.

While agriculture’s share of gross domestic product (GDP), a measure of economic output, has shrunk over the years from just under 10% in the 1960s to around 2.5% today, the sector is in both output and value terms. Trade has been at the heart of the industry’s growth.

Yet the agricultural sector in South Africa remains vulnerable on two fronts. it’s too depending on a few markets. And there are inefficiencies in domestic logistics chains.

It is against this background that we are talking about possible expansion of production must be viewed. Firstly, greater efforts should be made to increase access to existing and new markets. More attention should also be paid to improving the efficiency of logistics to move products domestically and to export markets.

In recent months, there have been several reports of efficiency challenges in domestic ports and market access restrictions in key export markets such as the EU. These can hinder the long-term growth of the sector as new land comes into production to expand production.

Recent challenges in key agricultural export markets

An example of South Africa’s vulnerability to a lack of diversification was illustrated recently by two events. China temporarily banned imports of South African wool and the EU restricted citrus imports.

This was important because outside the African continent, South Africa’s agricultural exports are highly concentrated in a few Asian countries and the EU.

Export diversification contributes to a country’s economic resilience, especially in the event of disruptions to global supply chains or if one of the major markets imposes non-tariff barriers to protect its producers from competition, as is increasingly the case.

Recent challenges related to South Africa’s access to the wool market in China have included: now solved. But the losses from when the ban was in effect are evident in the trade data. Wool exports fell by 42% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the corresponding period in 2021.

For citrus, that continues to be experienced protectionist tendencies in the EU following changes in factory regulations, the impact could become more apparent in the third quarter of the year. However, much will depend on the agreements between the South African and EU authorities on the new factory safety regulationsthat introduce stringent new cold treatment requirements.

In the second quarter of this year, citrus was still the most exportable agricultural product by value in South Africa, although a decline in 22% from the second quarter of 2021. The loss of the Black Sea market since the start of the war in Ukraine may also have contributed to the slowdown in exports. Before the war, Russia accounted for an average of 7% of South African citrus exports in value. It also accounted for 12% of South African apple and pear exports.

The other challenge is logistics. State-owned Transnet showed great agility in reconstruction of the port of Durban after the devastating floods in April this year.

The same energy and focus are needed to improve the functioning of ports and railways. Another example is the road network that is in decline in many agricultural towns. It can slow down export activity if not properly improved.

What drives growth?

In the second half of this year, South Africa’s agricultural exports increased by 5% yoy, up to US$3.4 billion. The main exports included citrus, maize, apples, pears, wine, grapes, figs, dates, avocados, nuts, fruit juices, wheat, wool and sugar. We expect some of these products to continue to dominate the export list in the third quarter.

This robust export value is supported by strong agricultural production in the 2021/22 production season and generally solid global demand, even at higher corn commodity prices.

Corn, apples and pears, grapes and sunflower oil rose sharply from the first quarter of 2021, overshadowing the decline in citrus exports in the reporting period.

Exports of agricultural products and beverages are still strong, which should support activity in the third and final quarter of the year.

The African continent remained South Africa’s largest agricultural export market in the first quarter of this year 35% in terms of value. Asia was the second largest region (28%) and the EU was in third place with a share of 21%.

The UK is one of the main agricultural markets for South Africa, accounting for 7% of total exports in the second quarter. The balance of 9% value makes up America and other regions of the world.

The country’s trade policy and activities are not a one-way street. South Africa is also a major importer of agricultural products. It depends on other countries for crucial food products such as wheat, rice, palm oil, sunflower oil and poultry.

Policy direction

The agricultural sector in South Africa is export-oriented. So any improvements in production through various development plans, such as the Masterplan agriculture and agroprocessingshould be anchored in growing export markets.

Japan, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, the Philippines and South Korea are important markets in which South Africa agribusiness and farmers are interested in expanding their presence. It is also important to maintain a relationship with the existing key markets.

All this should happen while domestic efforts are made to improve the functioning of the network industries. This will be the only realistic way to maintain the growth of this sector and thus the job creation and vibrancy of rural towns.

