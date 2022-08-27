South Africans hit out at Meghan Markle after she told of ‘fire’ in Archie’s room

<!–

South Africans have hit Meghan Markle after she told of an apparent fire that broke out in her son Archie’s room while she was on a tour of the country.

Archie, then four months old, wasn’t in the room in Cape Town when a stove started smoking – but the incident left the Duchess of Sussex “shaken” and “in tears,” she told tennis star Serena Williams in her new podcast.

Others would remember the incident that happened on September 23, 2019 – and while they don’t remember there was an actual fire, the heater certainly smoked and was unplugged and dealt with.

Despite the upset, Meghan said on the Spotify podcast that she was obliged to go ahead with official appointments, accusing those leading the tour of focusing on “how it looks, rather than how it feels.”

However, South Africans have not been kind with her social media claims, to the point where “#VoetsekMeghan” – an offensive term meaning “go away” – was trending on Twitter.

One wrote: ‘South Africa… You are amazing – the #VoetsekMeghan tag is brilliant. She single-handedly insults the world from country to country! A real shame when most of her fan base is in SA…oopsie!’

Another said: ‘I don’t care about the fire incident, but the statement: coming to South Africa was the bravest thing she did. Speaks volumes. Like she was going to be in an apocalypse or something. She should explain what was brave about it, is it because it’s in Africa? #FootSkMeghan’

A third added: ‘So after the alleged fire, Meghan could have taken Archie to their engagements in South Africa. Catherine did without any problems in Australia and New Zealand. Why couldn’t she? You know why? Because then it wouldn’t be just about her anymore! #FootSkMeghan’

Meghan holding son Archie next to husband Harry at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa in 2019

Sources have defended the Duchess about the incident, saying it would have understandably raised concern for any parent. The Sussexes were then moved to other accommodation while the tour continued.

There would no doubt have been an expectation for Harry and Meghan to go ahead with their engagement after months of planning on the spot – but as senior royals, the couple would have had the final say on going ahead.

And a source told the Daily Telegraph that any announcement that Archie is at risk of fire — or having to cancel an event where they talked to people about apartheid — would have overshadowed the couple’s work.

Later the same day after the incident, the couple visited Cape Town’s historic District Six neighborhood, met residents at the Homecoming Center and heard of people who had been forcibly relocated to a township during the apartheid era, with the Sussexes also taking an impromptu walk.

District Six is ​​a former residential area in Cape Town’s inner city that was home to freed slaves, artisans, immigrants, merchants and the Cape Malaysian community – but in 1966 the government declared it “whites only,” and more than 60,000 residents were deported. forcibly removed and relocated to the Cape Flats community about 15 miles away.