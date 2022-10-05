South African police search for suspects in tourist killing

JOHANNESBURG (AP) – South African police have identified at least three “key persons” investigating the murder of a German tourist by gunmen.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the murder scene on Wednesday, where he said authorities are looking for the suspects identified in their investigation.

“We are in the process of figuring out how far we’ve gone with them. So we believe we will be able to resolve the matter very, very soon,” he told reporters.

The tourist was shot dead Monday afternoon at an entrance to Kruger National Park, South Africa’s largest game reserve in Mpumalanga province. He was driving a vehicle with three other travelers when it was attacked near the Numbi entrance to the park. He was shot after locking the car’s doors when the gunmen demanded that he unlock them, police said.

The vehicle backed up several feet until it came to a stop after crashing into a wall, but the suspects fled without taking any belongings from their victims, according to police.

The killing has raised concerns about tourism in South Africa, of which the Kruger National Park and the country’s nature reserves are an important part.

The government condemned the murder, claiming that South Africa is still a safe travel destination.

