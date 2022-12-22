South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean, 32, died of ‘bacterial sepsis’

The cause of death of South African model and actress Charlbi Dean has been revealed after she passed away suddenly in August from an ‘unexpected sudden illness’.

The New York City medical examiner determined that Dean — who was just 32 — died of bacterial sepsis, a spokesperson confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday. The sepsis was a “complication of asplenia (the absence of a spleen).”

Dean had her spleen removed more than 10 years ago after she suffered “remote blunt force trauma to her torso” in a bad car accident in 2009.

At one point, according to the outlet, Dean had become infected with a bacteria known as Capnocytophaga.

The bacteria, which comes in various forms, is “commonly found in the mouths of humans, dogs and cats,” according to the CDC.

Those with weakened immune systems — such as those who have had their spleens removed — are most at risk.

The bacteria “can enter the bloodstream, which can lead to infection in various parts of the body.”

This can lead to blood infection, endocarditis (inflammation of the heart membrane), abscesses and inflammation of ‘eyes, face, lymph nodes or meninges’.

With the full autopsy not revealed, it remains unclear what led to Dean’s infection. The coroner ruled her death accidental.

Dean died at a hospital in New York City on August 29.

Her death came just weeks before the release of the Oscar-tipped satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness, which would make her a star.

Four months before she got engaged to her boyfriend of four years, Luke Chase Volker, on the same street in Manhattan as their first kiss.

Dean owned homes in the Hollywood Hills, New York City, and her hometown in Cape Town, where she and the 26-year-old South African model lived with their dog Kanicki Deathbat Dean.

Dean (surname Kriek) is also survived by her parents, Johan and Joanne Kriek, as well as her brother Alexi Jacobs Kriek.

Alexi had written a poem, not knowing who it would be about, but “life has answered my question in the most cruel way,” as he posted it on Instagram in memory of his sister a day after she passed away.

Among Charlbi’s many friends was Cuban actress Ana de Armas, who is famous for her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck and her upcoming role as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde on Netflix.

Audiences may know the up-and-coming actress for her roles in The CW’s Black Lightning in 2018, Perry Lang’s 2018 film An Interview with God, or Donovan Marsh’s 2010 film Spud and its 2013 sequel.

Dean’s last acting role was portraying model Yaya opposite Woody Harrelson in Ruben Östlund’s shipwreck satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness.

It premiered in US theaters on October 7 and in UK theaters on October 28.