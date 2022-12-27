South African Anrich Nortje knocked out by Spidercam during the Boxing Day test against Australia at MCG

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje was lucky to escape serious injury after the 315kg ‘Spidercam’ suspended over the MCG during the Boxing Day test.

The towering speedy 29-year-old was playing in the outfield when the camera, which is suspended by cables above the court, hit him.

Fans held their breath as the Fox Sport camera flew towards him, sending the South African into the air as he was struck in the back.

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje was lucky to escape serious injury after being hit from behind by a 315kg flying camera.

Fortunately, the unsuspecting fast bowler, who has worked hard for more than 12 overs at breakneck speed, was able to get up before being checked by South African medical staff.

The snatch was cleared for concussion and other injuries after lengthy examination, but he was very lucky he suffered no serious injuries given that the camera itself weighs 315kg and can reach a speed of up to 33km/h, according to Spidercam specifications. Company website.

“Nortje quietly walks to her spot… then bang,” Sevens commentator James Brayshaw said on the broadcast as the event played.

‘That shouldn’t be happening.’

Images from Spidercam itself also captured the moment of impact, which was severe enough to show a large jolt and throw the camera off its flight path.

Nortje was thrown to the ground as a result of the crash, but was fortunately able to continue in the match after being checked by South African medical staff.

Memes quickly flew (pun intended) on social media about the incredible scenes, but many couldn’t agree on whether the incident was hilarious, dangerous, or just plain unacceptable.

A popular cricket account jokingly suggested it could be payback for the infamous Sandpapergate in South Africa four years ago.

‘Fox Sport recovering one in SuperSport. You find our cricketers with sandpaper, (then) we knock out yours with Spidercam,” the tweet read.

Camera staff were seen attending to ‘Spidercam’ after the collision at the MCG

One suggested that Spidercam was as Australian as it gets, such was the camera’s penchant for taking someone down in their prime.

‘Anrich Nortje has just cast one of the fastest spells in Australia. Naturally, with our high poppy syndrome, the Spidercam just fooled you,” the fan tweeted.

“Who said cricket isn’t a contact sport?” wrote one, while cult cricket identity Dan Liebke went a step further.

‘Oh so now the awakening left is canceling SpiderCam just because it’s out of control and crashing into cricketers. Grow up. Sleepy outfielders, oblivious to the prospect of flying robots, are ruining the sport. If anything, there should be MORE drones launching attacks from the side,” joked the cult hero.

Relief for Anrich Nortje after claiming the prized scalp of Australian superstar Steve Smith. It came after Spidercam hit him from behind.

South African captain Dean Elgar (left) and referee Richard Kettleborough (right) check on Anrich Nortje after the collision. Fortunately, the South African appeared uninjured and was able to continue.

Victoria Police prepare to issue a statement asking for any information about a hit and run against one Anrich Nortje that occurred at the MCG just before 2pm on December 27, 2022. They are looking for a Spidercam#AUSvSA #Boxing Day Quiz —Reece Hart (@RAHart21) December 27, 2022

“Spidercam’s rules of engagement exist for the safety of you and your team. They’re not flexible, and neither am I. Either obey them or you’ll be history. Is that clear?” pic.twitter.com/jHPXDhChuf —Cam Ritchie (@cmrlefty) December 27, 2022

Others didn’t think the situation was funny, given the possibility of very serious injuries.

“Call me humorless (maybe it’s the heat) but I don’t find SpiderCam funny. The field is the domain of the players, it must be sacrosanct. What happened was unacceptable and deserves sanction. What if he hit her in the head? Or his neck? noted writer Andrew Faulkner shared on social media.

‘Why are you hitting players with the Spidercam? Unacceptable,’ said a fed up follower.

Fortunately, after the staff attended the camera after the incident, many fans present at the game indicated that he had been taken out of action and banished to the bench.

On the back of David Warner’s heroic 200, Australia are in a commanding position with three days remaining in the Test.