South African actress-model Charlbi Dean tragically dies, age 32, from ‘unexpected sudden illness’

South African stunner Charlbi Dean tragic passed away32 years old, of an “unexpected sudden illness” at a New York City hospital on Monday.

The tragic death of Madewell’s brand ambassador came four months after she… involved to her boyfriend of four years, Luke Chase Volker, on the same street in Manhattan as their first kiss.

Charlbi owned homes in the Hollywood Hills, New York City, and her Cape Town hometown, where she and the 26-year-old South African model raised their fur baby, Kanicki Deathbat Dean.

Dean (surname Kriek) is also survived by her beloved parents, Johan and Joanne Kriek.

The public may be familiar with the up-and-coming actress for her roles in 2018’s The CW’s Black Lightning, Perry Lang’s 2018 film An Interview with God, or Donovan Marsh’s 2010 film Spud and its 2013 sequel.

Charlbi’s last acting role was portraying model Yaya opposite Woody Harrelson in Ruben Östlund’s satirical shipwreck comedy Triangle of Sadness, which hits US theaters October 7 and the UK October 28.

