South Africa marks holidays despite nationwide power cuts

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Christmas lights twinkle, Christmas music plays and Johannesburg’s popular Rosebank mall is bustling with shoppers.

Then the lights go out. The shops are pitch black. “Hold your wallet,” shouts a customer with a rueful chuckle.

A long minute later, the distant hum of a generator can be heard. The lights and music flicker back on and the clerks resume making purchase calls.

Christmas 2022 in South Africa is a start/stop affair, with nationwide power cuts affecting just about every aspect of the holiday. Businesses and households experience power outages totaling seven to ten hours a day.

The hum of diesel generators can be heard in shops and restaurants, from upscale neighborhoods to townships. Patrons know to walk far around them to avoid the noxious fumes.

The festive calendar of parties with family and friends is now a meticulous dance around the daily schedule of blackouts. Holiday bins and video streaming are scheduled for when power is available.

Most South African households now have a ready supply of solar lamps, kerosene lamps and candles to avoid falling into total darkness.

South Africa’s state-owned Eskom has struggled for more than 10 years to meet electricity demand in the continent’s most industrialized economy, but the problem has become acute this year. A major problem is that the energy company depends on a series of older coal-fired power stations that fail regularly. Adding to the misery is a shortage of skilled technicians and corruption.

Eskom said this week it was forced to enforce its highest level of power outages to date – Phase 6 – over the holiday season due to outages at eight generating units. This is especially surprising as there is a reduced demand for electricity over the Christmas and New Year period as many factories and mines close for the holiday season.

The energy company’s inability to supply enough electricity has put the brakes on economic growth for years. Amid worsening power cuts, Eskom’s chief announced his resignation this month. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure to resolve the country’s power problems was one of the sharpest criticisms leveled at him last week at the national conference of his ruling party, the African National Congress.

In Johannesburg’s busy Sandton City mall, many shoppers watched the time so they could get home in time to cook while they still had power.

“We have to look at the schedule… and then we can do whatever needs to be cooked. Or we use a gas stove. And we can set the table outside, light the candles and it will be beautiful,” said an optimistic Molalo Mishapo.

Natasha Singh, who visited Johannesburg from Durban, said she is lucky she is not feeling the effects of the blackout as the hotel where she is staying is equipped with generators.

“So we don’t feel it as much in the hotel, thankfully for that,” she said. “But we… switch off and on about three or four times a day. That’s a bit hectic.”

While 2022 has been a challenging year due to rising prices and ongoing power outages, it’s important that people celebrate being healthy after living through the COVID-19 pandemic, Cindy Naidoo said.

“Coming from COVID… it’s a blessing I think, just to be happy and healthy,” she said. “Forget the lights and just live.”