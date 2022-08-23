South Africa: Incredible moment farmer turns the tables on three armed robbers

This is the incredible moment when a South African farmer turned the tables on three armed robbers, disarming one before opening fire on the crooks who were poised to execute him at his Johannesburg home.

Police later found a heavy trail of blood, suggesting the farmer was trapped and seriously injured one of his cowardly attackers as they fled into the night.

The incident happened at 9.30pm on Sunday, August 21, when the farmer went to investigate noises in his open garage. When he opened the adjacent door, he found three invaders dressed in balaclavas pointing their revolvers at his chest.

One of the men grabs the farmer by his coat and begins to lead him into the undergrowth of his farm, while the investigators believe the plan was to execute him.

The farmer puts on a front that scares him and begs for his life as he is dragged into the bush, but within seconds he’s made the decision that it would be life or death for him – with CCTV footage from the garage showing the confrontation.

In the video, the rancher bravely grabs his main captor’s loaded gun and quickly overpowers him before taking aim, while all three robbers realize they’ve found their match and run off into the darkness.

After sneaking through the trees, they see the armed gang sneaking into an open garage area on a farm in Cameldrift West, just 20 miles north of Johannesburg.

The furious farmer – pumped full of adrenaline – opens fire on his fleeing would-be killers. It is not known whether they fired back, but the video clearly shows 15 to 16 bullets.

South African police arrived on the scene with a K9 unit of sniffer dogs shortly after local armed security companies showed up at the ranch in Kameldrift West, just 20 miles north of Johannesburg

They discovered a heavy trail of blood and therefore know that one of the robbers is seriously injured. They also found a discarded balaclava and a knife and are following a series of tracks from the armed gang.

As the three armed robbers fled, the Rambo-style farmer immediately contacted fellow farmers through a “bushwire” alert system they had developed to provide armed assistance.

Heavily armed guards from the Green Light Community Project arrived with armed local farmers and conducted the initial hunt for the gunmen until South African police arrived on the scene.

The incredible CCTV video of the Farmer’s Garage has gone viral, receiving widespread acclaim for the unarmed farmer’s courage to overcome the odds of a three-on-one fight.

A local resident, who did not mention his name, said: ‘So many of our brave farmers are being killed and attacked that it is wonderful when a farmer really manages to fight back and defeat them’.

After the action he has handed out, it is unlikely that the farmer involved in this attempted robbery will have “visitors” any time soon.

White farmers have become easy targets for black gangs in South Africa, with statistics of AfriForum – a pressure group representing the farmers under attack – which shows there were 59 murders and 395 farm attacks last year.

The hallmark of most attacks is their gruesome and brutal nature.

Last December, farmer Neil Bierman, 47, along with his wife and three children was attacked at their 15-year-old rural farm in Ogies, Mpumulanga Province, and they were all tied up.

To get the terrified family to open the safe, the gang put their six-year-old son Gideon in the oven and threatened to turn him on and roast him alive, leaving them no choice but to cooperate.

It was just a series of inhumane attacks by peasants, in which just weeks earlier an old lady was tied up and tortured with a torch, which was used to horribly scorch both of her feet.

Last December, farmer Neil Bierman, 47, along with his wife and three children (pictured) was attacked at their rural farm in Ogies in Mpumulanga Province. They were all tied up by the gang of six, who put their six-year-old son in the oven and threatened to roast him alive

In another shocking incident, a gang broke into another farm and shot and killed a husband. When his wife threw her body over him to protect him, they heartlessly broke both her arms.

They then shot the couple’s son and left him for dead, with items of little value as few peasants are wealthy, but instill fear and terror in the hopes of driving the rural peasants off their land.

Ernst Roets, Head of Policy at AfriForum, said: ‘Attacks on farms remain a major concern because of the excessive force regularly used to carry out the crimes.

In 22% of the attacks, the farm victim was brutally tortured by burning with hot irons, using power tools, beaten or kicked to death or repeatedly stabbed or hung from a tree.

“These ongoing attacks show the lip service that Police Minister Bheki Cele and President Cyril Ramaphosa are paying to the cause, which is yielding no results and communities must protect themselves.”

South Africa is one of the most dangerous countries in the world, with the latest crime statistics showing 67 murders a day and 115 rapes a day, although the actual numbers are much higher.