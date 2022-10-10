Souness says it’s disturbing that a gay male player hasn’t come out at the top level

Graeme Souness believes it is “disturbing” that a high-profile player has not yet come out as gay when he responded to Iker Casillas’ deleted tweet.

The legendary Spain and Real Madrid goalkeeper appeared to announce on social media on Sunday that he was gay, before erasing the message and stating that he had been hacked.

getty Former goalkeeper Casillas has stated that his account was hacked amid rumors he posted the message as a joke

Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas announced on social media that he was gay before deleting the tweet

Spanish news channel AS claimed that Casillas’ post was written as a joke to stop the tabloids from writing and spreading rumors about his personal life.

His former teammate Carles Puyol responded to the tweet saying: “It’s time to tell our story, Iker.”

He deleted his comment when he stated that he had made a “clumsy joke”.

Casillas, who retired in 2020, is said to have been the most talked-about footballer to reveal they were gay, but reports stating it was a fake revelation have raised fears that other players are now refusing to sign in the future. to come out of the closet.

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Liverpool star Souness has stated that Casillas’ tweet was not funny as changing rooms were plagued by “extremely homophobic” views.

He said: “Well, it was a very bad attempt to be funny. It was made in a very bad taste.

talking sport Graeme Souness Believes Casillas’ Account Tweet Wasn’t Funny At All

“I was 40 years in locker rooms, it was an extremely homophobic atmosphere in locker rooms, because that’s how it was.

“I’m not sure if it’s any different these days – why in our country has nobody ever come out in professional football?

“That, I think, is troubling for the gay community and I think it’s only a matter of time.

“We’re talking about it now, I’m telling you from my experience, it would have been almost impossible for anyone to get into the dressing room in my time, both as a manager and as a player.”

Getty Carles Puyol also deleted a tweet after he joked about Casillas’ post on Twitter

Simon Jordan commented: “If someone’s account has been hacked, it’s not meant to be funny, is it? We need to get context.

“This is social media, we all sit there in the same breath and say it’s a cesspool, we know what it is, and then we get insulted by the next breath of the nature of what we know it is in the first place .”

Before adding: “This is sport, it’s not about sexuality. The more you talk about sexuality, the more you distract it from the sport that’s there in the first place.”

Pride in Football Co-Chairman Rishi Madlani was also on the air to give his take on the tweet, where he said: “It was a little rude to be honest. have to do life.

“And being light-hearted and joking about it, whether it’s hacked or not, it’s not funny.

“We’ve had three great news this year with three male players coming out and this sets us back.

talking sport Simon Jordan has insisted that sexuality should not be a problem in sport

“And I think it’s just worth thinking about the response this tweet got – the usual homophobic whining that came out of the cesspool that can sometimes be social media.

“It just reminds you how much more work we have to do because it’s no laughing matter because it stops another player from being themselves.”

He continued: “The context is that we are in a year where we are going to a World Cup in Qatar where LGBT people really don’t feel welcome and really don’t feel comfortable.”