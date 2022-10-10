Souness explains why he is favouring Ronaldo over Messi, but both better than Maradona

Graeme Souness has stated that he leans more towards Cristiano Ronaldo than Lionel Messi, after seeing Manchester United star goal No. 700.

And the ex-Liverpool captain has maintained that he believes both players are better than the late Diego Maradona due to their longevity in the sport.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 700 club goals on Sunday in Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Everton

Graeme Souness has stated he leans towards Ronaldo over Lionel Messi

Despite being a fringe figure under Erik ten Hag this season, Ronaldo showed he is still capable of performing on the big stage.

The 37-year-old scored the winner in the Red Devils’ 2-1 win at Goodison Park as United came from behind to take all three points.

It was his first Premier League strike of the season, but more importantly, it was a milestone for the 700th club to score at United, Sporting Lisbon, Real Madrid and Juventus.

No other player has scored more goals in the history of football than Ronaldo, and Souness believes that having done well in three of the ‘Big Five’ competitions in Europe gives him an edge over Messi.

Ronaldo has won titles in England, Spain and Italy, while Messi has won trophies in Spain and France.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Souness, 69, said: “I’ve always leaned towards Messi. They are the two best ever for me.”

action Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa LIVE: Forest off bottom despite Young screamer

blow Diaz out until after World Cup as Liverpool sweat over Alexander-Arnold’s condition

BIG NAME Spurs in talks with Google over Tottenham Hotspur Stadium naming rights deal

IN BOLD Henderson incident ‘a sign’ things are not going well for ‘pedestrian’ Liverpool under Klopp

SHOCK Souness says it’s disturbing that a gay male player isn’t coming out at the highest level

answer Jordan gives funny response to Newcastle fans banner with infamous takeover quote







Jim White commented, “You played against Maradona.”

To which Souness replied: “Yes, but there is a longevity involved.

“If Maradona had played to the end, we would be talking about him in the same breath, I’m sure, but because of his longevity.

“Look, Ronaldo has done it in the big leagues, hasn’t he? Messi has panted and puffed in the French league.

Souness believes Ronaldo has an edge over Messi because he has played in more competitions

Bob Thomas Sports Photography – Getty Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina, but it could be argued that he could have had a longer club career if his problems off the pitch hadn’t affected him so much

“He was clearly doing business in Spain and in the Champions League.

“Which for me took away the argument as to why he wasn’t such a player for Argentina.

“Because he still plays the same players every two weeks in the Champions League and makes them look like schoolboys.

“But Cristiano has now done it in three competitions.”