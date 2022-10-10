Souness dismisses the Klopp seven-year itch theory as ‘absolute tosh’
Graeme Souness has dismissed the seven-year itch theory about Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as ‘absolutely tosh’.
The Reds had their worst start to the season since Klopp joined in 2015.
A 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Saturday left them languishing in 10th place and 14 points behind the leaders.
Klopp admitted his side is not in the Premier League title race and if it continues like this, the top four could be a lot trickier.
Experts and fans alike have pointed out that similar dips in form occurred when the German was in Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.
He spent seven years at both clubs, with his last season at Dortmund being particularly disappointing with the side in the relegation zone at Christmas before bouncing back to seventh place.
Saturday marked seven years since he replaced Brendan Rodgers at the Anfield club, but Liverpool legend Souness turned down that speech.
He told talkSPORT: “I don’t see the comparisons with Mainz and Borussia Dortmund. I don’t see it as something like seven years.
“I think it’s a huge coincidence.
“If you’ve been successful in a certain way, do you suddenly change it? He says the same things today as he said when he walked in the door on day one, it’s staff. He isn’t.
“The manager isn’t flawless, but I’m talking about the seven-year case. Forget that, it’s absolutely tosh. It’s just a complete coincidence.”
Souness believes Liverpool’s problems stem from their failure to address their midfield problems this summer.
He added: “I think they made a mistake and I think the midfield is crying out for reinforcements.
“They have Thiago Alcantara at 31, Jordan Henderson at 32, James Milner at 36, Fabinho at 28, which is the perfect position for where he plays, young players coming through. Keita isn’t good enough for me.
“For me that was a clear area they needed to strengthen and that’s up to the manager.”
