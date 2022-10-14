Soumare feels ‘a different person’ as he reveals reality of summer transfer links

Boubakary Soumare’s time at Leicester may not have set the world on fire just yet, but the French midfielder is sure to set that right.

The 23-year-old is a product of the Paris Saint-Germain academy and played eight times for the club’s B-team before moving to Lille.

Getty Soumare has been through a difficult time since moving to Leicester last summer

Getty The midfielder’s first season at the club did not go exactly as he would have liked

It was there where the defensive midfielder made his professional debut as an 18-year-old, before making 112 appearances for the club.

His influence was so great. Soumare showed up 43 times in his last season with the club helping Lille to the Ligue 1 title.

Despite preparing for the chance to defend their French title and compete in the Champions League, the midfielder completed an estimated £17 million transfer to Leicester that summer, a deal he describes as ‘flattering’.

Speaking to talkSPORT.com, he said: “The reason for choosing Leicester was that I was aware that they were following me and had shown a lot of interest in me as a player for a while during my time at Lille and so it was almost a logical conclusion.

“We had talks, they blossomed and I was delighted to sign for Leicester.

“Like I said, they had shown a lot of interest and I was flattered. It was very flattering the way they did their business, the way they had followed my career and my performances and so it was the right thing to do.”

near Tottenham close to million-pound naming rights deal with Google

BACK? Espirito Santo explores ways to leave Saudi club amid talks over Wolves . return

ugly Anderlecht fans fight police and leave four injured and throw flares in West Ham end

UEL Man United 1-0 Omonia LIVE RESPONSE: McTominay scores last minute winner to save Reds

saves Omonia keeper Uzoho’s exploits impressed Ronaldo as Man United scrape past minnows

EMBARRASSING Loaned Chelsea outcast Sarr scores extremely bizarre own goal for Monaco







Getty Soumare was linked with a Leicester departure but the midfielder called it ‘noise’

Soumare’s first season with the club was a difficult one, having been limited to just 12 Premier League starts.

“On a personal level it was a real learning curve of a season for me. I have learned both on and off the field,” explains Soumare.

“There were some disappointments because as a player you always want to play more.

“As a footballer you want to be on the field longer, but in that regard I play more regularly this season and personally it goes very well this time.”

A lack of playing time led to intense transfer speculation about a departure from the King Power Stadium for Soumare.

Getty Rodgers was delighted that Soumare chose to stay at Leicester this summer

Monaco were reportedly close to signing the player, while Rennes, Roma, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest were also keen on a move, but Brendan Rodgers revealed late in the summer that Soumare had turned a potential move one way, much to his regret delight of the Leicester boss.

But according to the 23-year-old, moving was never his first choice.

He said: “First of all, I didn’t sign for this club to only play for one season.

“There may have been some fuss and speculation in the media, but I always thought my first season was not all season, but maybe getting used to the English league.

“That happens a lot and then in the second season a really flying start.

Getty The 23-year-old says he feels like a different player this season

“As soon as the pre-season preparation started I came back very, very determined to work hard from minute one so that I would be ready and in the manager’s plans to put in a great run of performances all season.

“As I’ve said before, I spoke to the manager because maybe clubs in Italy, France and even England would be interested in me, but I was focused on my second season and Leicester and wanted to do it right.

“I told the manager that while I’m here at the club you can trust that you will get 100 percent from me when it comes to performance in training and in matches.”

With a summer of speculation now firmly behind him, Soumare is starting to show his undeniable quality at King Power Stadium.

However, with Leicester struggling near the bottom of the rankings, the midfield has insisted that the focus for the coming weeks is on getting the Foxes’ season back on track.

Getty Soumare is a popular figure with his Leicester team-mates and he hopes to help the team escape their current relegation battle

Getty The French star has already started four times in the Premier League this season

Soumare explains: “Obviously it’s not the kind of start we wanted.

“No one wants to be at the bottom of the table and what we are all focused on right now is to work as hard as we can in each training session and work as a group to bring Leicester back to the position they deserve and that is higher. up the competition.

“As a club we recognize that we are not where we want to be in the league, but personally it’s like I’m a different person.

“I think it was kind of a learning curve last season and I feel like I know everything I need to know about the English game and I’m aware and really enjoying my football.”

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace is live on talkSPORT at 12:30pm on Saturday, October 15