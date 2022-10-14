Soumare delighted to call Maddison a teammate as he reveals side fans don’t see

Boubakary Soumare has backed Leicester team-mate James Maddison to earn a place in England’s World Cup squad, calling him “a great midfielder”.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a stunning campaign from a personal point of view, with five goals and two assists for the Foxes in the Premier League this season.

While Brendan Rodgers’ side struggles at the foot of the table, Maddison was a rare ray of sunshine at King Power Stadium with his love of darts and his even greater love of performing WWE moves in his yard, with fellow midfielder Soumare is his teammate for the role he plays both on and off the field.

Soumare told talkSPORT.com: “I don’t think I can add anything to the virtues and how well people talk about James Maddison.

“Obviously he is a fantastic player for us, he creates a lot for us as a player on the pitch and he is a great midfielder.

“Off the pitch he’s a great guy too. He’s really funny and we get along really well, but I can say that about all my team-mates.

“It’s a great bunch of guys here at Leicester and it’s nice to be around them and we all get along really well.”

Maddison’s recent form has sparked much debate over whether he should be included in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

According to Soumoure, he is definitely someone good enough to make a real impression on the world stage.

When asked if he should be on the plane, Soumare replied: “Without a doubt.

“He has all the qualities and abilities to go to the World Cup and play for England in the World Cup, but in the end it’s the coach who decides.

“I think he has everything to deserve to be there, for sure.”

Maddison is expected to perform for Leicester when they host Crystal Palace this weekend – live on talkSPORT – where they will take on the attacking talents of Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

While Soumare admits that the Foxes must be wary of their threat, he also wants Leicester to cause their own problems.

He said: “It’s about sticking together and being solid as a team and making sure we’re compact and hard to beat.

“We must not forget that we also have to use our strengths.

“We are a great unit with some great players and we shouldn’t be afraid of anyone.

“We should not fear anyone in this competition and we should be true to ourselves and show our strengths.”

