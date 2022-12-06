Sorry, Zelensky, Americans see a STALEMATE and a Russia-Ukraine war that’s unwinnable for each side

Americans by wide margins support continued economic and arms aid to Ukraine, but increasingly view the war as a stalemate and want Washington to pressure Kyiv to sign a peace deal with Russia as soon as possible, according to shows a poll.

A poll by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs think tank found that despite recent military advances by Ukrainian forces against their Russian enemies, US support for Kyiv appears to be waning, especially among Republican voters.

This is worrisome for the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which has relied on multibillion-dollar US support and military equipment to counter the invasion of Russia, which began on February 24.

Crucially, the Americans do not seem to view Ukraine’s recent military victories in Kherson and other parts of the east as a military game changer, and polls suggest the war is ultimately seen as a stalemate.

“As the fighting drags on into the winter, the general American public is now divided on whether the United States should support Ukraine for as long as it takes or whether it should urge Kyiv to make peace as soon as possible.” the researchers said.

Americans have held large rallies in support of Ukraine’s fight against Russian invaders, like this one in Santa Monica, California, in March, but support for continued US military and economic aid to Kyiv appears to be waning.

Nearly half of those polled said neither country had an advantage in the conflict, while an equal percentage thought Russia (26 percent) and Ukraine (26 percent) had an advantage in the fight.

Yet last month’s poll of 1,030 adults found strong support for continuing to supply Ukraine with arms (65 percent) and economic aid (66 percent), accepting Ukrainian refugees (73 percent) and sanctioning Russia (75 percent). hundred).

But public opinion is qualified: Just 40 percent of those polled say US support should be indefinite, and 29 percent say Washington should gradually reduce the amount of weapons and cash Kyiv receives.

Similarly, 47 percent of those polled say the US should pressure Ukraine to sign a peace deal with Russia, even if it means ceding territory from Kyiv, so that American households are not saddled with higher gas and food prices, up from 38 percent in July.

Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at a news conference on US funding for Ukraine at the US Capitol in Washington last month to audit funds allocated to Kyiv by Congress.

Another 48 percent of Americans say Washington should support Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” up from 58 percent in July.

Support for the Ukraine fight has dropped sharply among Republican supporters.

Currently, only 55 percent of Republican voters support the US providing military aid to Ukraine, up from 80 percent in March, even as support among Democrats and independents has remained high.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has warned ahead of the midterm elections that Republicans will not write a “blank check” for Ukraine, reflecting his party’s growing skepticism about financial support for Kyiv as it prepares to take control of the chamber next year.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and other House Republicans critical of US assistance to Ukraine moved last month to audit funds allocated to the nation by Congress.

President Joe Biden’s administration announced its latest tranche of military aid to Ukraine in November: a $400 million equipment package, including munitions for air defenses and long-range artillery needed to repel Russian forces.

The United States is also giving Ukraine more than $53 million to help repair power infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks in recent weeks as Kyiv looks to restore power to homes come winter.

Ukraine launched a major counteroffensive this fall, recapturing the northeastern Kharkiv region and forcing Russia to withdraw from the southern city of Kherson.

Kyiv vowed to push back and take back all territory seized by Russia, including eastern Ukraine and Crimea, which Russia captured in 2014, and return those lands to Ukrainian control.

NATO allies are currently in talks to supply advanced air defenses, including Patriot missiles, to Kyiv to protect its power plants and water pumping stations after Russia attacked them in an attempt to freeze people out of their homes.

Pallets of 155mm shells bound for Ukraine, part of the multi-billion dollar package of military equipment and aid Ukraine has relied on to fend off Russia’s invasion and launch its counter-offensive this fall.

The United States and other Western nations backing Kyiv have pledged to maintain support for “as long as it takes” to achieve victory, but have not clearly defined what that means, saying it is up to Zelensky to decide.

Ukraine’s uniformed leader has been clear that victory will be achieved when the last Russian soldiers leave Ukrainian territory, including Crimea, which he said will be where the war ends.

But serious discussions about supplying Kyiv with the types of weapons it needs to push Russia back across its borders, including advanced tanks, fighter jets and other heavy weapons, have yet to start. Meanwhile, the discussion about peace negotiations and some kind of agreement between Kyiv and the Kremlin continues to spin.

Western nations have also failed to make clear the future of the sanctions imposed on Russia when the war began, including exclusion from the international banking system, bans on key energy exports, and embargoes on trade in key components for weapons systems. Russians to Moscow.