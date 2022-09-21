Sorry, trolls. Most viewers SUPPORT casting of black actors as elves and dwarves in fantasy shows

Fans of popular fantasy television shows broadly support the casting of black actors as elves, dwarves and other characters — dismissing online racist trolls who made a fuss about such moves, a survey shows.

The poll comes amid controversies over the casting of actors of color in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and black actor Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon in the Game of Thrones prequel, The House of the Dragon.

Morning Consult polls found that half of respondents were in favor of casting black and brown actors in Hollywood movies and television roles typically associated with whites, while 28 percent were against.

It is noteworthy that those who read works by JRR Tolkien and George RR Martin – the writers of the two fantasy realms – were even more in favor of casting colored actors in traditionally white roles.

Some 55 percent of readers of Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings saga and 59 percent of readers of Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series supported the casting of black and brown actors, even if it went against the source material.

House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint has dismissed the racist trolls who said he doesn’t match author George RR Martin’s portrayal of his character

Tolkien’s readers support the casting of black and brown actors in television adaptations, even if it goes against the source material. Pictured: Sophia Nomvete as Princess Disa (right) and Owain Arthur as King Durin IV in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The various casting moves in those shows provoked an ugly response from online trolls, who said the creators of the shows were deviating from the original lyrics. They harassed actors on social media and posted negative reviews about the adaptations.

“It turns out that those fans are part of a vocal but very distinct minority,” Morning Consult said in a statement about their survey of some 2,200 American adults conducted earlier this month.

“Majorities of self-identified readers of The Lord of the Rings and A Song of Ice and Fire support various castings, even when that source material explicitly states that the characters are white.”

Actors involved in the two fantasy shows and other celebrities have spoken out against racist trolling in recent weeks.

Toussaint, 57, who plays the leader of House Velayron in the Game of Thrones prequel series, noted that furious fans on the HBO Max show could deal with “flying dragons” but not “rich black guys.” .

Toussaint dismissed his critics, saying he takes it all “in line” and feels “sanguine” about the whole thing, adding that “for every toxic person, there are so many others who have been so supportive.”

The show is adapted from part of Martin’s 2018 book Fire & Blood and takes place 172 years prior to the events of the original show. It delves into the history of the iconic Targaryen House, the then rulers of the fictional island of Westeros.

House of the Dragon is an adaptation of part of Martin’s 2018 book Fire & Blood – and some people were unhappy with Toussaint’s casting because they felt he didn’t fit the writer’s description of his character. Martin is seen in July

Likewise, the debut of the first two episodes of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power earlier this month brought trolls out of the woodwork, with several cast members of color receiving vile messages.

The series features actors of color in lead roles, including Ismael Cruz Cordova as the elf Arondir, Sophia Nomvete as the dwarf princess Disa, and Nazanin Boniadi as the human Bronwyn.

It has been speculated that racist trolls also “bombed” the show and lowered its audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a review website.

In response, actors from the original film trilogy Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd took to social media dressed in clothes with slogans written in the fictional Elvish language Neo-Sindarin, meaning “You Are All Welcome Here.”

The show’s official Twitter also sent out a message that began, “We stand in solidarity with our cast #YouAreAllWelcomeHere.”

Sophia Nomvete as the wife of Prince Durin IV, Princess Disa, in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Actor Elijah Wood posted a photo of him alongside Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, all dressed in the shirts, with “You Are All Welcome Here” written in a fictional Elven script.

Standing Together: “We, the cast of Rings of Power, stand together in absolute solidarity against the relentless racism, threats, harassment and abuse to which some of our color mates are subjected on a daily basis. We refuse to ignore or tolerate it,” the statement read

“We, the cast of Rings of Power, stand together in absolute solidarity against the relentless racism, threats, harassment and abuse to which some of our castmates of color are subjected on a daily basis. We refuse to ignore or tolerate it,” the statement read.

‘JRR Tolkien has created a world that is by definition multicultural. A world where free peoples, different races and cultures come together, in community, to defeat the forces of evil. ‘Rings of Power’ reflects that,” the statement continued.

Our world has never been all white, fantasy has never been all white, Middle-earth is not all white. BIOPIC should be in Middle-earth and they should stay.’

Morning Consult respondents were even more supportive of wider efforts to feature actors of different “races, ethnicities, religious beliefs and sexual/gender identities” in film and television.

About 66 percent of those surveyed said diverse casting was important, versus 20 percent who said it wasn’t. Black respondents and readers of the Tolkien and Martin books even more strongly preferred diverse casting.