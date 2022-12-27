Sorry, the next iPad mini won’t fold

If you have been anxiously waiting for a new iPad mini and hoping it will fold, we have some bad news. According to respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPad mini 7 will not differ much from the iPad mini 6.

In brief Twitter thread On Tuesday, Kuo dumped some cold water on lingering hopes that Apple might be working on a foldable iPad mini for release in 2025 due to price: “A foldable iPad will have a significantly higher price than an iPad mini, so such a replacement is not reasonable .” That makes sense, since foldable phones with smaller screens currently cost more than $1,000, and the iPad mini starts at $499.

He doesn’t give many details about what the iPad mini will have, other than that the new processor will be “the main selling point”. Depending on the release timeline, that could be the A16 or A17 chip. The iPad mini is unlikely to get an M1 or M2 chip due to thermal limitations.

Kuo says a new iPad mini isn’t expected until late 2023 or early 2024, which would be a full two years between releases.

Aside from the new chip, it’s unclear what new features the iPad mini might bring. When the M2 iPad Pro launched in October, Apple Pencil Hover and Wi-Fi 6E was the only feature to talk about other than a new processor, two features that could be coming to the iPad mini. Apple could also potentially extend Stage Manager to the iPad mini, which currently requires an iPad Pro with an A12, M1, or M2 processor or M1 iPad Air.