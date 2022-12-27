Sorenstam recalls trying her hand at caddying on the European tour

The first time Annika Sorenstam was inside the ropes at a professional men’s tournament was on the European tour at the Scandinavian Enterprise Open. She was a caddy.

“I was on the national team, and my sister (Charlotta) and I caddied, and there was another girl there,” Sorenstam said. “At that time, people didn’t have regular caddies. You arrived early and waited in the parking lot. Of course, we were the last chosen.

He remembers caddying for Peter Teravainen, and though he missed the cut, Sorenstam felt rich at the end of the week.

“I played balata golf balls. They were expensive and he changed them every hole, which I couldn’t believe,” she said. “And he gave them to me, and that’s how my pockets filled with balatas.”

Years later, Teravainen had another caddy, golf author Michael Bamberger, who wrote about the experience in the entertaining book “To The Linksland.”

But there was another name from the past.

At the end of the week, the other girl in the parking lot had such a great time caddying that she asked Sorenstam if he was interested in joining her at the next stop, the PLM Open, in southern Sweden.

“I said, ‘That’s not what I want to do. I have to go practice,’” Sorenstam said.

And so she continued to hone her game, which eventually led to the University of Arizona, a pair of US Women’s Open titles, eventually 72 LPGA Tour wins and 10 majors, becoming a household name competing in the PGA Tour at Colonial.

That other girl was Fanny Sunesson. She that week caddied for Jaime González, leading to José Rivero, Howard Clark and, eventually, Nick Faldo and two of his Masters titles.

Sunesson remembers the day at the Scandinavian Open well. She had played some junior events with Sorenstam and realized that she was going to follow Swedish greats like Liselotte Neumann and Helen Alfredsson.

“I stood in line and asked each player if they wanted a caddy,” Sunesson said. “They said they had one or they didn’t need one, and then they picked the guy behind me.”

It doesn’t matter. She loved the job. And like Sorenstam, she was delighted to receive the balata golf balls from González (“It was like Christmas came early,” she said). She held her own and became one of the most recognized caddies in golf.

They worked that day at Ullna Golf and Country Club, about 15 miles north of Stockholm. Ullna will host the Scandinavian Mixed next year, and Sorenstam will be there. The teenager who once appeared as a caddy is now the host of the tournament.

AUDIENCE WITH THE KING

Mark O’Meara keeps all the Masters dinner invitations and menu from the Masters Club meeting on Tuesday night. But he doesn’t like players signing memorabilia, with one exception. He never had an autograph from Arnold Palmer.

This was in 2016, which happened to be the last Masters for Palmer. He died about five months later.

O’Meara went to his locker for a Masters flag and went to find the King.

“He was sitting with Tiger at the little table and I said, ‘Hey AP, would you sign this flag? will be mine alone I won’t sell it. I would really appreciate it,’” O’Meara said. “He looks right at me and says, ‘Do you think I’m going anywhere?’”

O’Meara said Palmer took the flag and delivered one of the most famous (and legible) signatures in golf. O’Meara thanked him and got up to leave.

“He grabs my arm and says, ‘I’m not leaving with you yet,’” O’Meara said.

He said he was briefly startled, but only until Palmer began asking questions about O’Meara, his wife and his family.

“Typical Arnold Palmer,” O’Meara said. “We miss him very much.”

ONE YEAR LATER

The latest Official World Golf Ranking of the year was published on Monday. Rory McIlroy ends the year at No. 1 for the third time. Four players in the top 50 (Ryan Fox, Sepp Straka, Sahith Theegala, and Kurt Kitayama) started the year outside the top 50.

The effect on LIV Golf, which is financed by Saudi Arabia, is also worth noting.

Eight players who were in the top 25 a year ago are now with LIV Golf: Dustin Johnson (3), Bryson DeChambeau (5), Louis Oosthuizen (10), Brooks Koepka (16), Abraham Ancer (17), Jason Kokrak ( 20), Cameron Smith (21) and Patrick Reed (25).

LIV hasn’t received ranking points since it began in June, and there’s no indication when OWGR will offer them. Now only two LIV golfers: Smith at No. 3 and Joaquin Niemann at No. 22 are in the top 25.

In some cases, injuries or mediocre play contributed to the slump before LIV came along, like DeChambeau or Matthew Wolff.

The biggest drop came to Phil Mickelson, who was out four months and had just one top-10 finish, his 2021 PGA Championship victory, in the past two years. Mickelson finished last year ranked 33rd. He finishes this year ranked 213th.

It is the first time Mickelson has broken out of the top 200 in the world rankings since late July 1992, a year before Jordan Spieth was born. Mickelson was runner-up to Brad Faxon in the New England Classic and moved up to No. 175.

DIVOTES

The European tour has a new deal with Sky Italia that will bring tour-sanctioned events (including the big ones) and the Ryder Cup to Sky Sport Golf by 2023. The dedicated channel launches the second week of January with the Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi. . … The Japan Golf Tour will add two tournaments to its schedule next year, one of them the Hana Bank Invitational which will be co-sanctioned with the PGA of Korea and will be played from June 15-18, the same week as the US Open . … France’s Antoine Rozner and England’s Richard Mansell have been added to the rosters for the January 13-15 Hero Cup, which pits a continental European team against Great Britain and Ireland in Ryder Cup-style matches. Rozner recently won the Mauritius Open.

STATISTICS OF THE WEEK

Justin Rose finished the year outside the top 50 in the world rankings for the first time since 2009.

FINAL WORD

“I really assume it will be an atmosphere. It has to be an atmosphere. There are some tough guys who might want to say something.” — Three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo at a Masters Club dinner this year at Augusta National that will feature six players who have defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

