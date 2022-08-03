Sophie Wessex wears ME+EM on day six of the Commonwealth Games

Sophie Wessex looked stylish in a black blouse as she arrived at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for another action-packed day.

The 57-year-old Countess paired the ME+EM blouse with beige trousers and high-heeled cork sandals.

Prince Edward, 58, led the way as his family, including children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn, went to watch the netball

Sophie Wessex (right) turned to talk to some people who were in line behind her when the netball started

ME+EM seems to be one of Sophie’s favorite retailers, and the Countess is also wearing a £185 blue floral skirt to attend the Games on Monday.

In June, she wore a £380 blue dress from the shop while celebrating the platinum anniversary in Belfast.

Arriving on the sixth day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Sophie showed no signs of fatigue after watching events with her husband and children for the past two days.

As Prince Edward, 58, walked into the NEC to watch the netball, Sophie and her children, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14 followed.

The Countess’s teenage children looked as stylish as their mother as they waited for the action to begin, with James in a nice shirt and black trousers and Louise in a red dress with white polka dots.

Prince Edward looked ready for an action-packed day when he arrived at the NEC this morning

Prince Edward and daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 18, discussed netball as it kicked off

The Prince also had a chat with his son, James Viscount Severn, 14, as they watched the netball

Prince Edward was also spotted taking the time to watch the mixed doubles squash event while his family was behind it

Once seated, the family seemed enthralled by the action on another day of the Commonwealth Games.

In addition to watching netball with his family, Prince Edward was also spotted taking a solo trip to the squash courts to watch the mixed doubles.

On Tuesday, the family sat down at the Sandwell Aquatics Center to watch the men’s 1500m freestyle, where they were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte.

The Wessexes looked excited to see their family when they arrived at the pool and hugged them with a kiss on the cheek.

As Lady Louise Windsor matures, she has followed in her mother’s footsteps in her appearances at the games.

On Monday, the 18-year-old was her mother’s picture as she borrowed Sophie’s pink and blue Pilotto dress, which cost £985, to join her family in Birmingham.