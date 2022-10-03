Sophie Wessex visits the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Countess of Wessex looked elegant in a green polka dot dress as she became the first member of the royal family to travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo today.

Sophie, who is married to King Charles’ brother Prince Edward, is on an official visit to the African country at the request of the Foreign Office.

The palace said on Monday that the countess’s visit will focus on addressing the devastating impact of sexual and gender-based violence in conflict, while supporting and empowering survivors and tackling the stigma they face.

In photographs released from the visit today, the mother-of-two could be seen in a glamorous green dress as she arrived in the country alongside Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Prime Minister’s special representative for preventing sexual violence in conflict.

The Countess of Wessex, 57, looked elegant in a green dress as she became the first member of the royal family to travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo today

Sophie, who is married to King Charles’ brother Prince Edward, is making an official visit to the African country at the request of the Foreign Office

Security will be tight for Sophie’s visit, which had been planned for many months before the Queen’s death.

During the first day of her trip, she attended a meeting in Bukavu, South Kivu province, with representatives from TRIAL International.

It is a non-governmental organization dedicated to fighting impunity for international crimes in conflict, as well as providing legal support to survivors of conflict-related violence and human rights violations as they seek justice

In its recent history, the DRC has endured years of civil conflict in what has been called Africa’s World War, with the loss of up to six million lives through fighting or disease and malnutrition.

During the first day of her trip, she attended a meeting in Bukavu, South Kivu province, with representatives from TRIAL International

Sophie’s visit comes ahead of the International Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative conference in London next month, which is being hosted by the UK government and which the countess will attend.

Sophie, who publicly pledged to support the UK’s work to help victims of rape, sexual violence and exploitation in war in 2019, attended a meeting during her visit

A peace agreement was signed in 2002, but violence continued in some areas, requiring a large UN military force to try to maintain order.

In August, Africa’s second-largest country faced rising regional tensions in the east with weeks of deadly protests against UN peacekeepers.

Sophie’s visit comes ahead of the International Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative conference in London next month, which is being hosted by the UK government and which the countess will attend.

She publicly pledged to support the UK’s work to help victims of rape, sexual violence and exploitation in war in 2019.

The Countess met with a non-governmental organization dedicated to fighting impunity for international crimes in conflict, as well as providing legal support to survivors of conflict-related violence and human rights abuses as they seek justice

Sophie said last year that hearing survivors’ stories of sexual violence has taken her to “some very dark places” in her work to raise awareness

Sophie said last year that hearing survivors’ stories of sexual violence has taken her to ‘some very dark places’ during her work to raise awareness.

‘Every story I’m told pushes me forward. I feel obligated to let people know this is happening — it’s their story to tell and I support them, she added.

Elsewhere, she opted for a vibrant red dress as she received gifts from representatives from the Pole Pole Foundation during her visit.

She seemed deeply moved when she met with representatives from the Pole Pole Foundation, which gave Her Royal Highness a Congolese name, Umoja Mama Louise,

It’s not the first royal engagement Sophie has attended since her mother-in-law’s death last month

The Countess donned army uniform when she visited the home of the Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers at MOD Lyneham in Wiltshire last week.

The Countess of Wessex met with the governor of South Kivu Theo Ngwabije at the governor’s office in Bukavu in South Kivu province

The countess chatted with the governor at his office in South Kivu province earlier this afternoon

Mother-of-two Sophie was visiting for the first time since receiving her honorary title of Colonel-in-Chief in March this year, the role previously held by the Duke of Edinburgh for over 50 years.

The Queen’s daughter-in-law looked stylish in a camouflage jacket and khaki jeans, which she paired with chunky boots.

The royal, who had a close bond with the late monarch, referred to her as ‘Mama’.

Sophie works tirelessly as a patron of more than 70 charities and organizations and has been praised for her dedication to royal family duties.

The Countess of Wessex receives gifts from representatives of the Pole Pole Foundation during a visit to Bukavu, South Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Countess appeared deeply moved as she met with representatives from the Pole Pole Foundation, which gave Her Royal Highness a Congolese name, Umoja Mama Louise

During the visit, Sophie heard about the Pole Pole Foundation’s conservation work, which not only protects the gorillas in Kahuzi Biega National Park from poachers, but supports local communities by providing them with skills for alternative, non-exploitative livelihoods.