Sophie Wessex to be given a number of the Queen’s royal patronages

Sophie Wessex will receive a number of royal patronage from the Queen as a gift from her late mother-in-law who saw her as a “confidential” and “second daughter,” royal sources say.

The royal, who had a close relationship with the late monarch, called her “mama.”

Sophie, 57, works tirelessly as the patroness of more than 70 charities and organizations and is praised for her devotion to duty within the royal family.

Royal sources told the Mirror that she could take over patronages, including the Women’s Institute and Dog’s Trust.

One of them said: ‘The Queen and the Countess had a wonderfully warm and joyful relationship.

Her Majesty admired Sophie’s quiet sense of duty, her strong work ethic and the way she balanced her public and family life. They also shared many of the same interests.’

The source added that the Queen’s decision to pass the patronages on to Sophie is a reflection of their bond.

And they said that Sophie’s popularity with the public has become apparent. It is likely that she will gain a greater public profile under the reign of King Charles.

Sophie and the late monarch first became close in 2002 in the wake of the Queen’s loss of her mother and sister in a short space of time.

The source said the Queen trusted Sophie greatly and they shared the same sense of humor.

They also claimed that she enjoyed their chats and laughter as she always did with her sister.

The Countess of Wessex and the Queen were brought closer together by the deaths of Sophie’s mother in 2005 and Prince Philip last year.

Amid the media attention that Harry and Meghan drew, the source claimed that Sophie’s sanity was “welcomed” by the Queen.

The source also said the Countess of Wessex could see that the royal revelations upset the Queen and that she herself had become angry about it.

However, the source said Sophie is nice and wasn’t surprised to see Meghan in the same car with her this week as they mourned Her Majesty’s death.

Sophie, visibly emotional in the week following the loss of her beloved “mom,” spoke to the queen every day.

When her children Lady Louise and James Viscount Severn were young, they were visited by their grandmother who watched CBeebies with them.

The Countess of Wessex recently went dog-walking with the Queen on Saturday afternoons or watching movies with her.

And they often spent time at the Royal Archives in Windsor studying ancient historical records together.

Pictured: Sophie and her family at Windsor church in April

Sophie, who lives in Bagshot Park with her family, spent time in Manchester’s St Ann’s Square today with her husband Prince Edward.

They looked at floral arrangements left in memory of the Queen and lit candles in the cathedral in her memory.

Sophie was pictured hugging a young boy named Josh wearing a Union Jack baseball cap, holding flowers and a teddy bear dressed as a soldier.

She put the flowers in the square in front of him after giving him a hug and later saw him give him another hug before leaving.

Josh was delighted with the hug and his mother Sue was just as happy to have met Sophie.

She described Sophie as warm and wonderful and said she gave everyone a hug and had time for them.

A fellow mob meeting the royals yesterday said the Countess of Wessex was sincere and approachable.

The Countess of Wessex also had a close relationship with Prince Philip.

After his death, she had spent time with mourners in Windsor Castle to reassure them.

She told them about his last moments and explained that his death was peaceful and gentle.