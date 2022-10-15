Sophie Wessex is stylish in a statement blazer and floral skirt as she arrives in Ethiopia

Sophie Wessex showed off her fashion credentials last night as she arrived in Ethiopia for the next leg of her Africa tour.

In her first appearance in the country, the countess, 57, met the president of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Sahle-Work Zewde at the presidential palace in Addis Ababa.

The mum-of-two looked typically stylish in a white blazer teamed with a pink patterned skirt as she chatted to Sahle-Work.

She had spent the last few days in Malawi where she gave a speech saying how ‘proud’ her late mother-in-law the Queen was of the Commonwealth.

During her last appearance in Malawi, Sophie looked pensive as she visited a neonatal unit at a hospital to meet premature babies.

Staff gathered to greet the royal as she wandered around the wards at Kamuzu Hospital, stopping to say hello to young children who are patients and chatting with doctors about the facility.

She was seen clasping her hands as she met young patients in the pediatric ward, and she also took a trip to the Kangaroo Maternity Ward to speak to expectant mothers.

Elsewhere, she told how her ‘dear mother-in-law’ the late Queen was ‘so happy’ for the people of Malawi over the country’s elimination of the eye disease trachoma.

Sophie, who is currently on an extended solo tour of Africa and has visited a number of countries in the past two weeks, appeared in good spirits

Speaking in Malawi to mark World Sight Day, Sophie said the Queen knew the summer before she died that the Countess would soon return to the southern African nation to celebrate her success in fighting the condition, which can cause blindness.

The countess, global ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), said: ‘We owe a department of thanks to Her late Majesty for this incredible legacy and we say ‘zikomo’ (thank you).’

The Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust Fund focused – at the direction of the Queen – on offering financial support to help fight avoidable blindness across the Commonwealth, including in Malawi.

Sophie traveled to Malawi five years ago as Deputy Patron of the Trust and said the Queen had been ‘so touched’ to hear about the work being done.

Sophie opted for a smart white blazer with a floral pink skirt as she sat down to meet the President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

The Countess said: ‘The success we are celebrating today means that future generations of Malawians will not have to face the high risk of blindness caused by trachoma – the irritation, the terrible pain, the scarring and the darkness, nor the prospect of not being able to learn, work or cook without help and support.

‘Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, my dear mother-in-law, was so proud of the Commonwealth and all it stood for.

‘Last time I returned from Malawi when I had traveled on her behalf, as Deputy Patron of her Trust, I told her all about my visit and she was so moved by the fantastic work that is taking place here.

‘This summer, before she died, she also knew that I was going back to Malawi and why.

‘She knew about Malawi’s achievement and was so happy that this was made possible by the foundation, with vision as its main goal. She was so fond of Malawians.’

The royal mum-of-two appeared in good spirits during the debate in Ethiopia yesterday (pictured)

Sophie said she had a ‘heart full of joy’ to be back in Malawi again to witness the formalization of the achievement, saying: ‘Today is a day that I will remember for the rest of my life.’

She brought a personal letter from the king to the country’s president, Lazarus Chakwera, in which she expressed her congratulations.

Charles wrote: ‘This is a remarkable success and a true testament to all those whose hard work, dedication and commitment have led to Malawi becoming the first country in southern Africa to eliminate this devastating, neglected tropical disease which a public health problem.’

Malawi is the first country supported by the trust to reach the milestone of eliminating trachoma.

During her trip, Sophie visited Mgawi Village where she met eye surgery patient Litens Dalali at her home after her treatment for chronic trachoma. She was joined by surgeon Gladys Ntwana.

The countess sat on a mat on the ground as she chatted with the woman and met her family and stroked the head of a youngster while the child lay snuggled against a female relative.

She also traveled to the Maganga Clinic in Salima to meet others who have benefited from medical treatment.

Earlier this week, the royal was in Ethiopia and was pictured looking pensive as she leafed through a condolence book for the beloved queen while in the country.

In one picture, she appeared to read a message from an ambassador, Victor Adeleke, apparently written on September 12 – just days after the Queen’s passing.

In his note, he wrote: ‘The world will surely miss you! Mother of His Majesty King Charles.

‘On behalf of all the members of the Embassy of Nigeria, here in Addis, we say goodbye to your Lordship. Rest in perfect peace.’