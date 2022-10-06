Sophie Wessex stuns in blue as she gives speech on female empowerment

She completed her look with tan espadrille wedges and silver leaf earrings

The Countess of Wessex looked radiant in a blue maxi shirt dress as she gave a speech on female empowerment during her tour of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Prince Edward’s wife, 57, opted for a £136 dress from British brand ME + EM as she braved the 30C heat on the second day of the couple’s royal tour.

The mother of two completed her ensemble with a pair of elegant silver leaf earrings and some tan espadrille wedges.

Sophie Wessex, 57, stunned in a £136 Me + Em blue dress on day two of her African tour

The Countess of Wessex attended a reception at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Kinshasa where she joined campaigners working across the country to uphold and protect women’s rights

The Countess of Wessex with the Special Adviser to the President on Youth, Gender and Violence against Women Chantal Mulop during a reception to discuss the empowerment of women and girls at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Kinshasa

The Countess of Wessex with Justice Minister Rose Mutombo (right) and other Congolese ministers at a round table to discuss the empowerment of women and girls at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Kinshasa

Sophie started the day with a meeting with ministers about the urgent need to address conflict-related sexual violence – which has been the main focus of the Countess’ engagements so far.

Mother of two that is attended a reception at the British High Commissioner’s residence in Kinshasa, where she joined campaigners working across the country to uphold and protect women’s rights.

Sophie’s keynote address follows her meeting yesterday with NGOs in Rwanda who are working tirelessly to address gender-based violence in the country.

The Countess also met Prof Nshuti Manasseh, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Jeannette Bayisenge, the Minister for Gender and Family Promotion – among other senior figures.

Later she met with the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi at the Cite De L’Union Africaine in Kinshasa

She later went on to meet with the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi at the Cite De L’Union Africaine in Kinshasa.

The countess changed her ensemble; Yesterday the Countess was in Rwanda, where she paid her respects to the victims of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi people.

Sophie was visibly emotional as she looked at photographs and human remains of victims at the nation’s genocide memorial in Kigali.

As well as laying a wreath of white roses, the Countess also left a touching message to mark the visit.

It read: ”A very touching and fitting tribute to those who were lost, but with hope for the future.”

In 1994, hundreds of thousands of members of the Tutsi community were slaughtered in Rwanda by ethnic Hutu extremists.