Sophie Wessex sports a red gown with stars and moons on it on Democratic Republic of the Congo trip

The Countess of Wessex looked elegant in a red dress with stars and moons as she was given a Congolese name ‘Umoja Mama Louise’ during a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo today.

Sophie, who is married to King Charles’ brother Prince Edward, was on an official visit to the African country at the request of the Foreign Office.

She appeared deeply moved when she met with representatives from the Pole Pole Foundation, who gave Her Royal Highness a Congolese name, Umoja Mama Louise.

In Congolese tradition, people are called a ‘mama’ or a ‘papa’ followed by the name of their eldest child. Umoja means unity in Swahili.

She was also given gifts, including a Congolese muti-colored apron.

The palace said on Monday that the countess’s visit will focus on addressing the devastating impact of sexual and gender-based violence in conflict, while supporting and empowering survivors and tackling the stigma they face.

In pictures released from the visit today, the mother-of-two could be seen in a beautiful red dress.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, received gifts from representatives of the Pole Pole Foundation during a visit to Bukavu, South Kivu Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The Countess of Wessex plants a tree next to a plaque with Her Royal Highness’s Congolese name, Umoja Mama Louise

She wore the apron over the top of a ruby ​​red dress that had a pattern of stars and moons on it

Security will be tight for Sophie’s visit, which had been planned for many months before the Queen’s death.

She arrived in the country with Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, the Prime Minister’s Special Representative for the Prevention of Sexual Violence in Conflict.

During the first day of her trip, she attended a meeting in Bukavu, South Kivu province, with representatives from Trial International, where she also wore a glamorous green polka dot dress.

Trial International is a non-governmental organization dedicated to fighting impunity for international crimes in conflict, as well as providing legal support to survivors of conflict-related violence and human rights violations as they seek justice.

In its recent history, the DRC has endured years of civil conflict in what has been called Africa’s World War, with the loss of up to six million lives through fighting or disease and malnutrition

The Pole Pole Foundation was shortlisted as a finalist for The Earthshot Prize in 2021, a global environmental prize founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation to discover, accelerate and scale breakthrough solutions to repair and regenerate the planet

She paired the red dress with beige sandals and subtle jewelery including golden earrings and a bracelet

Sophie showed her appreciation to cheering crowds as she folded her hands across her chest in thanks

The mother-of-two appeared deeply touched by the support from those who attended the engagement earlier today

In its recent history, the DRC has endured years of civil conflict in what has been called Africa’s World War, with the loss of up to six million lives through fighting or disease and malnutrition.

A peace agreement was signed in 2002, but violence continued in some areas, requiring a large UN military force to try to maintain order.

In August, Africa’s second-largest country faced rising regional tensions in the east with weeks of deadly protests against UN peacekeepers.

Sophie’s visit comes ahead of the International Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative conference in London next month, which is being hosted by the UK government and which the countess will attend.

Sophie heard about the Pole Pole Foundation’s conservation work, which not only protects the gorillas in Kahuzi Biega National Park from poachers, but supports local communities by providing them with skills for alternative, non-exploitative livelihoods

Elsewhere, Sophie was seen chatting to a young mum who was holding her baby in a sling (pictured)

She publicly pledged to support the UK’s work to help victims of rape, sexual violence and exploitation in war in 2019.

Sophie said last year that hearing survivors’ stories of sexual violence has taken her to ‘some very dark places’ during her work to raise awareness.

‘Every story I’m told pushes me forward. I feel obligated to let people know this is happening — it’s their story to tell and I support them, she added.

It’s not the first royal engagement Sophie has attended since her mother-in-law’s death last month.

The Countess donned army uniform when she visited the home of the Corps of the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers at MOD Lyneham in Wiltshire last week.

Mother-of-two Sophie was visiting for the first time since receiving her honorary title of Colonel-in-Chief in March this year, the role previously held by the Duke of Edinburgh for over 50 years.

The Queen’s daughter-in-law looked stylish in a camouflage jacket and khaki jeans, which she paired with chunky boots.

The royal, who had a close bond with the late monarch, referred to her as ‘Mama’.

Sophie works tirelessly as a patron of more than 70 charities and organizations and has been praised for her dedication to royal family duties.