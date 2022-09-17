Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward greet royal well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace

Advertisement

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and her husband Prince Edward surprised the well-wishers gathered outside Buckingham Palace today – after the beloved couple said the royal family was “overwhelmed by the wave of emotions” after the queen’s death.

Thrilled royal fans cheered and applauded the Wessexes as they spontaneously walked outside the palace gates this afternoon – shortly after King Charles III and his son Prince William encountered mourners queuing along the banks of the Thames to see the Queen able to lie in the Palace of Westminster.

In a statement yesterday, Edward said: “As a family, we grew up learning to share our parents, especially our beloved mama, with the nation, its realms and the Commonwealth.

“While it was wonderful to have spent time saying goodbye to us privately in Balmoral, now is the time to give others the opportunity to say goodbye.

“We have been overwhelmed by the wave of emotion that has washed over us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect for such a very special and unique person who was always there for us. .

“And now we’re here for her, united in sorrow. Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means.

The Queen’s passing has left an unimaginable void in our entire lives. Sophie and I thoroughly enjoyed seeing our James and Louise enjoying the places and activities their grandparents loved so much.

“Since my mom let us spend so much time with her, I think she also enjoyed watching those passions blossom. Those times together, those happy memories, have now become immensely precious to each of us.

“May God bless Her Majesty and may her memory be long cherished, even as the baton she has carried for the past 70 years now passes to the next generation and to my brother, Charles.

‘Long live the king.’

