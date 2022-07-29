Sophie Wessex joins Prince Edward to watch gymnastics at the Commonwealth Games

The Countess of Wessex wore a favorite patterned blue dress as she joined her husband Prince Edward at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

Sophie, 57, wore a £795 dress by royal-approved designer Peter Pilotto to watch the gymnastics in Birmingham.

The royal couple were greeted by Army veterans and volunteers before going inside for the first event.

The Countess of Wessex kept her accessories simple for today’s outing and chose to pair the dress with a pair of brown wedges and a small handbag. She completed the look with gold hoops and a silver chain (pictured)

Last night, Prince Edward and his wife joined Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the opening ceremony.

Senior royals represent the Queen at the Commonwealth Games as she steps back from royal duties. The 96-year-old monarch still resides at her Scottish home, Balmoral, in Aberdeenshire.

Prince Charles took his mother’s place at last night’s spectacular opening ceremony and was greeted by cheers as he drove into the stadium in an Aston Martin.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will appear at the Games next week.

The mother of two looked elegant in her navy blue midi dress with cap sleeves and a flattering band under the bust

Today it is Sophie Wessex’s turn, one of the Queen’s confidants and member of Her Majesty’s inner circle.

Sophie has previously worn the dress to Wimbledon. Princess Diana’s niece has the same dress.

A kiss for Karel! The 57-year-old Countess of Wessex greeted her brother-in-law Prince Charles with a kiss on the cheek as the royal family took their seats for last night’s opening ceremony

Stunning in green: Sophie Wessex dressed elegantly in an emerald green dress as she joined her husband Prince Edward at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday

The 2022 Commonwealth Games kicked off on Thursday evening in Birmingham with an opening ceremony dubbed ‘wacky and wonderful’.

Sophie Wessex joined her husband Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to watch the spectacle from a box. She greeted her brother-in-law with a kiss on the cheek.