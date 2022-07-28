Sophie Wessex gives Prince Charles a kiss at the Commonwealth Games

Sophie Wessex dressed elegantly in an emerald green dress as she joined her husband Prince Edward at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

The 57-year-old Countess of Wessex greeted her brother-in-law Prince Charles with a kiss on the cheek as the royals took their seats in the breathtaking spectacle.

Prince Charles, 73, represents his mother, 96, at the sports tournament as she steps back from royal duties. The Queen is currently on her annual summer holiday in Balmoral, Aberdeenshire.

He was joined by his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, 75, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex for the breathtaking opening ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will appear at the Commonwealth Games next week.

The Countess of Wessex opted for a simple green satin three-quarter sleeve dress for the engagement, wearing her blond locks in soft waves around her face.

The Duchess of Cornwall stepped out in a black tunic coat with contrasting white trim.

The royals put on an animated screen as they watched the action take place, with Sophie at one point grabbing a pair of binoculars for a closer view.

The Commonwealth Games kicked off with a powerful tribute to the Queen’s 70 years of ‘passion and dedication’ to the participating nations.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in a blue soft-top car to huge cheers from a sold-out crowd.

The pair entered the arena at the same time as 72 other red, white or blue cars with ties to Birmingham’s auto industry, forming a Union flag in the center of Alexander Stadium.

The pair then sat down to watch the Red Arrows flight team fly over the arena, leaving a red, white and blue trail.

Malala Yousafzai said the young athletes taking part in the Games are a reminder that “every child deserves the opportunity to reach her full potential and pursue her wildest dreams.”

In a short but powerful message, the activist and author said competitors represented millions of children and “our shared hope for the future.”

“Tonight teams from 72 countries and territories join the people of Birmingham to celebrate friendship across borders,” she said.

“The young athletes who will compete in the coming weeks represent millions of girls and boys across the Commonwealth – our shared hope for the future. A future where every child can go to school, where women can participate freely in society, where families can live in peace and dignity.

“As we look at the incredible athletes of the Commonwealth Games over the next two weeks, remember that every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential and pursue their wildest dreams.”

