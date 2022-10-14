Sophie Turner wears ‘Choose Love’ hoodie and knee-high leather boots with stylish husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner cut a chic figure in a ‘Choose Love’ hoodie when she went shopping in London with her husband Joe Jonas on Friday.

The 26-year-old Game of Thrones actress wore the slogan top that 100% of the profits go to refugees, with a pair of knee-high leather boots.

The couple were spotted visiting Zara as Sophie walked away with a bag full of new clothes.

Sophie completed her look with a figure-hugging midi skirt and blue-toned sunglasses.

She wore her long-tailed locks in a straight style that fell over her back and was makeup-free for the casual outing.

Musician Joe, 33, opted for a brown aviator jacket with a fur trim collar and colorful patches.

He paired the statement piece with smart chino pants and sunglasses.

The outing comes as Sophie cut a chic figure as she joined her husband Joe at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week.

The Game of Thrones actress hugged her sweetheart as they formed a storm at the swanky event.

Sophie pulled on an oversized blazer which she layered over a black crop top and oversized leather pants.

The star sported her auburn locks slicked back into a ponytail while accentuating her pretty eyes with eyeliner lashes.

Meanwhile, Joe, who married Sophie in 2019, rocked a metallic silver bomber jacket adorned with beads and crystals.

He completed the look with smart black trousers and boots with the luxurious designer logo on the sole.

Sophie and Joe were initially linked after being seen affectionate at a 2016 concert in the Netherlands.

The singer was previously romantically involved with figures such as Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid before meeting his now-wife.

The couple announced they were engaged after dating for a year in October 2017 and beyond shocked many by holding a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019.

They had a second wedding ceremony, which took place in France later that year.

It was revealed that the X-Men: Apocalypse actress was pregnant with her first child in February 2020.

Speaking to In Touch earlier this year, a source confirmed that Sophie and her husband are “absolutely ecstatic and can’t wait for Willa to have a sibling.”