Sophie Turner shows off stunningly trim post-baby midriff while out with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner showed off her enviably slender post-baby midriff in Los Angeles this Saturday less than a month after announcing the birth of her second child.

The 26-year-old actress and her pop act husband Joe Jonas, 32, announced in mid-July that she had given birth to a daughter.

Joe and Sophie, who also share a two-year-old daughter named Willa, were spotted hiking together in California this weekend.

The 26-year-old actress slipped into tight white high-waisted pants that emphasized her giddy legs.

She slipped into a matching white crop top that allowed her to show off a bit of her enviably slender midriff as she pounded the pavement.

Sophie, who is naturally blonde, has recently sported the fiery red haircut that made her famous as Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones.

She let her luxurious locks fall freely over her shoulders and warded off the summer rays with some orange-toned shades.

Sophie completed the look with a simple tan leather handbag that matched the heels she wore for her latest outing.

Meanwhile, Joe, who rose to fame as the Jonas Brothers with his siblings Kevin and Nick, wore a white shirt that was open over a low-cut undershirt.

He swept his black hair up into a little pompadour and gave his ensemble a touch of glitter with a shimmering necklace.

Joe was seen talking to some male friends as he sauntered down the sidewalk, while Sophie sauntered beside him and checked her phone.

Throwback: Sophie recently posted a never-before-seen photo of herself baring her belly while being ‘Full of baby’ during her second pregnancy

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019, and exchanged vows for an Elvis impersonator after attending the Billboard Music Awards.

They had a bigger wedding in France later that year and in July, during the corona measures, Sophie welcomed their daughter Willa into the world.

In March of this year, several news outlets reported that Joe and Sophie were expecting their second bundle of joy.