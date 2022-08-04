Sophie Turner shares unseen photo of her baby bump during second pregnancy after giving birth

Sophie Turner posted a never-before-seen photo of her bare baby bump on July 14, just weeks after she welcomed her second child, a little girl, with husband Joe Jonas.

In a throwback photo, the 26-year-old Game of Thrones star smiled as she lay on her bed with her pregnant belly fully exposed in a black crop top and sweatpants.

Resting her eyes, the mother of two looked extremely relaxed on a white duvet cover as she donned an orange-lined olive green bomber jacket.

Throwback: Sophie Turner posted a never-before-seen photo of her bare baby bump on July 14, just weeks after she welcomed her second child, a little girl, with husband Joe Jonas.

“Full baby,” she captioned the photo, which appears to have been taken during the third trimester of her most recent pregnancy.

After welcoming their new daughter, a spokesperson told People: “Joe and Sophie are delighted to announce the arrival of their daughter.”

Sophie confirmed her second pregnancy during an interview with Elle UK in May, two years after the birth of eldest child Willa.

Full house: After welcoming their new daughter, a spokesperson told People: ‘Joe and Sophie are delighted to announce the arrival of their daughter’ (seen in May 2022)

“The most beautiful thing in life is to see my daughter getting stronger and stronger,” she told the publication. “We are so excited to expand the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

Speak with the cover at the premiere of her new HBO Max series in May, Sophie shared how becoming a mother has given her a new perspective.

She said, “The concept of family has made me a much more emotional person. Empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are like overflowing.

Exciting: Sophie confirmed her second pregnancy during an interview with Elle UK in May, two years after the birth of eldest child Willa (pictured in 2022)

“It made me a better actor to be, you know, a mother.

Sophie and Joe were initially linked after being seen affectionate at a 2016 concert in the Netherlands.

The singer was previously romantically involved with figures such as Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid before meeting his now-wife.

The couple announced they were engaged after dating for a year in October 2017 and beyond shocked many by holding a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019.

“The best thing in life is to see my daughter grow stronger,” she told Elle UK in May. “We are so excited to expand the family. It’s the best blessing ever’ (seen with her husband in May 2022)

They had a second wedding ceremony, which took place in France later that year.

It was revealed that the X-Men: Apocalypse actress was pregnant with her first child in February 2020.

Speaking to In Touch earlier this year, a source confirmed that Sophie and her husband are “absolutely ecstatic and can’t wait for Willa to have a sibling.”

Long love: Sophie and Joe were initially bonded after being seen affectionate at a 2016 concert in the Netherlands

Whirlwind: The couple announced they were engaged after a year of dating in October 2017, then shocked many by holding a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019.

The source further stated that the happy couple had a plan regarding revealing their child’s name.

They said, “Choosing a name that they don’t share with anyone until the baby comes is what they’re really excited about.”

They added that Sophie was a “private person” and will not make an official announcement about the pregnancy until she is ready.