Sophie Turner makes first red carpet appearance since giving birth at premiere of Joe Jonas’ film

Sophie Turner looked ethereal as she arrived Monday with husband Joe Jonas at the premiere of his new movie Devotion at the Toronto International Film Festival.

It is the couple’s first red carpet appearance since they welcomed their second child, a daughter, last July.

The Game Of Thrones star, 26, made her way down the red carpet in a floor-to-ceiling dress covered in brightly colored feathers.

Her bright auburn hair was worn in wild waves that fell down her back.

The modest train of her dress trailed behind her as she posed close to her husband of three years.

As for makeup, Sophie made her blue eyes pop by sweeping a shimmering pink shadow across her lids.

To create a trendy monochromatic look, the English actress put some mauve lip gloss on her pout and dusted her cheeks with a deep pink blush.

Joe showed his chest hair by going shirtless under a black velvet blazer held closed by a rhinestone trim.

The singer, 33, completed his look with classic black trousers and a pair of black patent leather shoes.

His head of curly raven hair was gently curled back and his facial hair looked freshly groomed.

Dedication takes place during the Korean War and follows elite fighter pilots Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors) and Tom Hudner (Glen Powell), who become the “most celebrated wingmen” of the US Navy.

Joe plays the part of Marty Goode, along with recording an original song for the film with fellow musician Khalid, titled Not Alone.

Devotion is slated for release on November 23.

Sophie and Joe, who have been married since 2019, announced the arrival of their second daughter on July 14 in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Joe and Sophie are delighted to announce the arrival of their daughter,” a representative of the couple said.

Despite Sophie walking out with a noticeable baby bump for several months, Sophie waited until May to confirm she was expecting her and Joe’s second child.

She did that by posing with her belly for Elle UKthe June issue. She told the outlet that “raising the next generation” is “what life is all about for me.”

“The best thing in life is to see my daughter grow stronger. We are so excited to expand the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”

She and Joe also share two-year-old daughter Willa.