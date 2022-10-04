Sophie Turner joins stylish husband Joe Jonas at the Louis Vuitton show during PFW

<!–

Sophie Turner cut a chic figure as she joined her husband Joe Jonas at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The Game of Thrones actress, 26, hugged her sweetheart as they formed a storm at the swanky event.

Sophie pulled on an oversized blazer which she layered over a black crop top and oversized leather pants.

Cute couple: Sophie Turner cut a chic figure when she attended the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week with her husband Joe Jonas on Tuesday

The star sported her auburn locks slicked back into a ponytail while accentuating her pretty eyes with eyeliner lashes.

Meanwhile, Joe, 33, who married Sophie in 2019, rocked a metallic silver bomber jacket adorned with beads and crystals.

He completed the look with smart black trousers and boots with the luxurious designer logo on the sole.

Stylish: Sophie wore an oversized blazer which she layered over a black crop top and oversized leather pants

The couple, who share two daughters, sat in the front row next to blonde actress Ana De Armas and director Andrew Dominik.

Louis Vuitton was first founded by its namesake in 1854, with its LV monogram on most of its products.

Famous faces who have worn the brand include Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie and Julianne Moore.

Gorgeous: The star sported her auburn locks slicked back into a ponytail while accentuating her pretty eyes with eyeliner lashes

Fashion ahead: Meanwhile, Joe, 33, who married Sophie in 2019, rocked a metallic silver bomber jacket adorned with beads and crystals

The pair later appeared in high spirits alongside the label’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière.

Sophie and Joe were initially linked after being seen affectionate at a 2016 concert in the Netherlands.

The singer was previously romantically involved with figures such as Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid before meeting his now-wife.

Pricey: He completed the look with smart black trousers and black boots with the luxurious designer logo on the sole

Big Boss: The pair later appeared cheerfully alongside the label’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière (center)

Photocall: They congratulated their designer friend on a beautiful show

The couple announced they were engaged after dating for a year in October 2017 and beyond shocked many by holding a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019.

They had a second wedding ceremony, which took place in France later that year.

It was revealed that the X-Men: Apocalypse actress was pregnant with her first child in February 2020.

Speaking to In Touch earlier this year, a source confirmed that Sophie and her husband are “absolutely ecstatic and can’t wait for Willa to have a sibling.”