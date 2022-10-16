Sophie Turner is ultra chic with husband Joe Jonas at the Academy Museum Gala in LA

Julia Roberts was one of the artists honored at the second annual Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Actress Sophie Turner and her musician husband Joe Jonas were among the Academy’s top performers come in support of Robert and her fellow honors Tilda Swinton, Steve McQueen and Miky Lee.

This is only the second year of the star-studded gala, and it will be one of the biggest A-list gatherings outside of awards season.

In fact, the first-ever star-studded event managed to bring in a whopping $11 million last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Turner and Jonas opted for an edgy look for their night out.

The Game Of Thrones alum, 26, wore her stuff in a two-tone brown blazer that fell to about mid-thigh, which she styled with a black leather mini skirt.

The dark brown part of the jacket was leather, while the lighter color looked like suede.

The actress, who just gave birth to the couple’s second child in July, also wore black sheer patterned stockings and classic black high heels.

Jonas, 33, went with a unique black leather ensemble consisting of a cropped blazer style jacket and matching trousers.

Both pieces merged with the outline of a buckle that started just below his left knee and ran all the way down the left side of the jacket to his shoulder.

There were also designs that ran down the right side of each garment, including up and down the side of the pants.

He completed the look with a pair of black leather boots and his dark hair styled above his shoulders with a center part.

The pair would strike a number of poses together for the gala, as well as individuals.

During the ceremony, Roberts received the first-ever Icon Award, as a celebration of her three-decade career that has spanned three decades and has had a global cultural impact, according to Deadline.

McQueen was honored with the Vantage Award for being “an artist or scholar who has helped contextualize and challenge dominant narratives around the cinema.”

The other awards included Miky Lee, who received the Pillar Award for his “exemplary leadership and support for the Academy Museum,” as well as Tilda Swinton who received the Visionary Award, which goes to an “artist or scholar whose extensive body of work has advanced the art of filmmaking.” ‘

The awards presented at the Academy Museum Gala reflect the museum’s mission to advance the understanding, celebration and preservation of cinema and to expand knowledge and conversation about cinema as a global art form and cultural force.

Honorees: At the gala, the Academy Museum paid tribute to Julia Roberts, Steve McQueen, Tilda Swinton and Miky Lee

Jonas and Turner, who celebrated their third wedding anniversary last May, likely welcomed a night out together after welcoming their second daughter to the family in July.

Her arrival comes almost two years to the day of the older sister, Willa, who was born in July 2020.

“It’s what life is all about for me – raising the next generation,” Turner said Elle UK in May. “The best thing in life is to see my daughter grow stronger. We are so excited to expand the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”