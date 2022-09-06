Sophie Turner flashes bra beneath sheer tank top during NYC bike ride with husband Joe Jonas

Emmy-nominated actress Sophie Turner and her husband, Grammy-nominated boy bander Joe Jonas, rode Citi Bikes together on Sunday through Manhattan’s Greenwich Village.

A single ride on the public bike-sharing system is reported to cost $3.50 for 30 minutes, and thereafter a charge of $10.80 per hour is charged on a minute-to-minute basis.

The British 26-year-old flashed her black bra under a sheer white tank top and wore tiny black bottoms with matching $70 Vans ‘Old Skool’ shoes.

Sophie originally began dating the Arizona-born, New Jersey-raised 33-year-old in 2016 before committing in two different wedding ceremonies on May 1 and June 29, 2019.

Turner and Jonas welcomed their second daughter in mid-July and are already parents to two-year-old Willa.

A week ago, Joe and his DNCE bandmates – drummer Jack Lawless and guitarist JinJoo Lee – executed an acoustic cover of Come Clean by fellow ex-Disney Channel star Hilary Duff.

The 2004 song by the 34-year-old How I Met Your Father actress was famously featured on the soundtrack of her 2004 film A Cinderella Story, as well as the theme song for MTV’s Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

Hilary was so moved by the producer jury’s cover of Becoming A Popstar that she Instastored her approval with heart and soul and crying emojis: ‘Awwww!’

Meanwhile, the Game of Thrones alum will have a cameo as tennis-playing Erica in Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s dark teen comedy Do Revenge, which premieres on Netflix on September 16.

“Sophie is so funny. She really went for it. She committed herself like no other and what a dream for me!’ Robinson gushed to ELLE in July.

“I never thought she’d say yes to this and she did. And I’m so thankful she yells at Camila Mendes. Not for my own bells and whistles, but that’s iconic.’

The bullying revenge movie also stars Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Rish Shah, Cassady McClincy and Austin Abrams.

Turner’s co-stars in HBO Max’s The Staircase, Colin Firth and Toni Collette, are up for a chance to win Outstanding Lead/Actress in Limited/Anthology Series/Movie at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, airing September 12 on NBC.

Jonas and his brothers Nick and Kevin are scheduled to perform on Nov. 5 in Guadalajara, before their three-night stand at Park MGM’s Dolby Live in Las Vegas on Nov. 10-12.

The Jonas Brothers technically originated as a solo project for Nick in 2005 before he started writing songs with Joe and Kevin.

