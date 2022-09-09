Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas keep it casual during a stroll with close pals in New York City

Sophie Turner and her husband, Joe Jonas, were spotted in New York City earlier on Thursday.

The Game Of Thrones alum, 26, and the Jonas Brothers singer, 33, made for stylish casual ensembles as they enjoyed an outing with some of their friends in the Big Apple.

The two lovebirds recently welcomed their second child into the world two months ago in July and have not yet revealed the name. The talented stars also share two-year-old daughter Willa.

Afternoon outing: Sophie Turner, 26, and Joe Jonas, 33, were spotted earlier on Thursday enjoying time out in the big apple with some of their close friends

The talented actress showed off her fit physique in a gray, figure-hugging bodycon dress that fell to her knees.

To stay comfortable while strolling through the bustling city, the mum of two slipped into a pair of black and white Adidas sneakers along with color-coordinating black socks.

Sophie slung a colorful purse with a gold chain over her right shoulder to carry a few essentials. She was seen in her free hand with a black gift bag.

Soaking up the sun: The couple and their friends seemed to enjoy catching up while strolling through the vibrant city

Sophie parted her hair in the middle and pulled her long locks back into a fashionable, sleek braid.

To embellish her casual ensemble, the Barely Lethal actress added gold chains to give her monochromatic dress a pop of color. She put on blue sunglasses to protect her eyes from the intense midday sun.

Joe also opted for comfort and put on dark gray jeans that were fastened at the waist with a brown belt.

The Cake By The Ocean singer added a long-sleeved forest green jacket that he unbuttoned. For a pop of color, the Disney Channel alum added a vibrant yellow cap with Caterpillar printed on the front, alluding to the well-known machine and equipment company.

A black crossbody bag slung over his shoulder as he wore a pair of orange and white Nike sneakers.

Happy couple: The two stars started dating in 2016 and got married in Las Vegas in 2019, followed by a bigger, second ceremony in Paris later that year

Recent Birthday Celebration: Joe recently celebrated his 33rd birthday last month on August 15th

Joe and Sophie currently live in sunny Miami, Florida and recently celebrated the singer’s 33rd birthday last month on August 15.

The hitmaker Leave Before You Love Me recently opened for: People on how he balances his career and family life.

“It’s a habituation period,” he explained to the entertainment publication. “It’s just something I’m learning along the way. I think I can work a little harder now to take time off.”

“I’m still trying to figure it out. Some weeks are a little more challenging than others, but it makes it a lot easier when you enjoy your performance,” the artist added.

The actor recently filmed a Korean War drama titled Devotion, which will premiere on September 12 at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022. “The story is beautiful and I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” he said. People.

Talented: The singer has a passion not only for the stage, but also for acting, having recently worked on the Korean War drama titled Devotion; seen on stage in August in NYC

Busy: Both Joe and Sophie have focused on their careers, while also balancing their family lives and raising their two children

Sophie has also wrapped up a movie called Do Revenge, which will premiere on Netflix later this month on September 16.

The film is based on Alfred Hitchcock’s Strangers On A Train and is directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Working alongside the Game Of Thrones alum, other cast members include Riverdale’s Camila Mendes, Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, and Walking Dead alum, Austin Abrams.