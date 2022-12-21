Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas are a fashionable duo as they arrive at Ronnie Scott’s jazz club

Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas opted for style when they headed to Ronnie Scott’s in Soho for a romantic date night.

The 26-year-old Game Of Thrones alum looked effortlessly chic in a gray fur-trimmed mini dress she wore under a long black coat.

She added a pair of sheer tights and classy knee-high boots, while accessorizing with a bright yellow handbag.

Sophie opted for a glam make-up look with a pink lip, while her auburn locks were styled straight.

Meanwhile, Joe dressed for the cold weather in a brown and black quilted jacket.

The singer, 33, completed the ensemble in black jeans and loafers as he entered the jazz club.

It comes after Joe said his romance with Sophie made him realize he needed to protect his privacy after spending much of his life in the public eye.

The former Disney star began a torrid relationship with Turner, then a household name thanks to her starring role in HBO drama Game Of Thrones , in 2016 after a series of high-profile romances.

But he admits that his initial connection with the popular British actress, whom he subsequently married in 2019, led to the realization that his personal life had been played out too openly.

Speaking to the latest edition of the fashion bible, Mr. Porter, Joe admitted that the realization led him to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

He said, “I want to feel like an open book. But when we started dating, I realized I didn’t have many things that were just for me. And in the end, it makes me a better person to have something for myself.”

The couple is now based in New York City, raising two young daughters whose names have not been made public in a further effort to maintain privacy.

Jonas and Turner – who also shun any public statements on social media about both pregnancies – welcomed their second child in July, and the musician admits he’s still getting used to parenthood.

He said, ‘I’m a little less scared. You don’t have to constantly check their heartbeat to make sure they’re breathing. You overcome those fears. I feel like a child raising children.’