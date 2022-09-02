Sophie Thompson admits she lives in an ‘attic’ – a far cry from sister Emma’s lavish homes

<!–

Emma Thompson’s sister Sophie has described her cozy life in an ‘attic in East London’, far removed from her siblings’ trio of homes.

The EastEnders star, 60, admitted that while Emma is used to donning glamorous dresses on the red carpet, she prefers to pick up her clothes from charity shops.

Emma, ​​who recently starred in the racy comedy-drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, owns homes in North London, Scotland and Venice.

Contrast: Emma Thompson’s sister Sophie has described her cozy life in an ‘east London attic’, a far cry from her siblings’ trio of opulent homes

Sophie, who has also had roles in Four Weddings and a Funeral, Persuasion and Coronation Street, told Richard Eden of The Daily Mail: “[My home] is an attic in the East End of London and it is full of colour.

“I always say to my friends, ‘I’m in the eyrie,’ which is usually used to describe a bird’s nest.

“I have to keep it tidy, because it’s quite small. I used to live in a big, dilapidated house with a kitchen.’

She adds: ‘My money is mainly spent in cheese shops and thrift shops. I get my entire wardrobe from the thrift store.’

Different: The EastEnders star admitted that while Emma is used to donning glamorous dresses on the red carpet, she prefers to pick up her clothes from charity shops

Sophie previously admitted there is no rivalry between herself and Emma for acting roles, telling The Daily Mail: “People assume there is rivalry, but there isn’t. It wouldn’t occur to me to compare myself to her, and not her to me.’

Emma herself was recently at the center of a debate about her next film, donning a “fat suit” for the role of Roald Dahl’s Miss Trunchbull in a big-screen musical adaptation of Matilda.

With the release of the trailer for the anticipated movie last week, a debate sparked over whether Emma was the right casting for the lead character from Dahl’s much-loved 1988 book.

Insight: Sophie (pictured in character in Sandylands) said, ‘My money is usually spent in cheese shops and charity shops. I get my entire wardrobe from the thrift store’

Some commentators have said Emma, ​​who wore a similar suit to play Karen in Love Actually, wearing body prostheses is “offensive.”

One critic wrote on Twitter: ‘Yeah, it’s insulting that Emma Thompson is wearing a thick suit in Matilda. But the initial failure is that nearly every woman Dahl wrote is either a sugary, beautiful, good-natured Miss Honey or a feral (and in his mind, physically disgusting) Miss Bulstrunk.’

Another stated: ‘I love Emma Thompson. She is amazing.

“However, there are many wonderfully talented plus-size actresses who are constantly being ignored and should be considered for these roles instead of having a thin actress wear a fat suit.”